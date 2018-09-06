Meath's Nash loses out with Hawthorn, Laois and Kerry duo in action tomorrow as AFL finals begins

THERE’S PLENTY IRISH interest to keep an eye as the 2018 AFL finals series began today but there was disappointment for Meath’s Conor Nash as his Hawthorn side lost out to Richmond.

Conor Nash, Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor are all focused on the 2018 AFL Finals. Source: PA

The first qualifying final saw Richmond defeat Hawthorn 95-64 at the MCG earlier today.

Conor Nash (second left) after Hawthorn's defeat to Richmond. Source: AAP/PA Images

Simonstown Gaels club man Nash, who signed a new two-year contract with Hawthorn recently, kicked a goal in his team’s defeat but the result does not end their interest in the end of season fare.

While Richmond advance to the first preliminary final on 21 September, Hawthorn will face a semi-final tie on 14 September against Melbourne or Geelong.

That game takes place tomorrow in the first elimination final with Portlaoise native Zach Tuohy selected for Geelong in what will be his 168th AFL appearance, while Dingle’s Mark O’Connor will also see action as he is included as an interchange.

Geelong's Zach Tuohy. Source: AAP/PA Images

Mark O'Connor in action recently for Geelong against Gold Coast Suns. Source: AAP/PA Images

Tuohy will have happy memories from Geelong’s most recent game against Melbourne when he scored a dramatic, late match-winning goal.

ZACH TUOHY KICKS THE MATCH WINNER AFTER THE SIREN!#AFLCatsDees pic.twitter.com/0xknyuwHTL — AFL (@AFL) July 21, 2018

