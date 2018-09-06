This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath's Nash loses out with Hawthorn, Laois and Kerry duo in action tomorrow as AFL finals begins

Conor Nash, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor are all hoping for a happy end to their season.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:19 PM
3 hours ago 3,328 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4222963

THERE’S PLENTY IRISH interest to keep an eye as the 2018 AFL finals series began today but there was disappointment for Meath’s Conor Nash as his Hawthorn side lost out to Richmond.

pjimage Conor Nash, Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor are all focused on the 2018 AFL Finals. Source: PA

The first qualifying final saw Richmond defeat Hawthorn 95-64 at the MCG earlier today.

AFL TIGERS HAWKS Conor Nash (second left) after Hawthorn's defeat to Richmond. Source: AAP/PA Images

Simonstown Gaels club man Nash, who signed a new two-year contract with Hawthorn recently, kicked a goal in his team’s defeat but the result does not end their interest in the end of season fare.

While Richmond advance to the first preliminary final on 21 September, Hawthorn will face a semi-final tie on 14 September against Melbourne or Geelong.

That game takes place tomorrow in the first elimination final with Portlaoise native Zach Tuohy selected for Geelong in what will be his 168th AFL appearance, while Dingle’s Mark O’Connor will also see action as he is included as an interchange.

AFL CATS DEMONS Geelong's Zach Tuohy. Source: AAP/PA Images

AFL CATS SUNS Mark O'Connor in action recently for Geelong against Gold Coast Suns. Source: AAP/PA Images

Tuohy will have happy memories from Geelong’s most recent game against Melbourne when he scored a dramatic, late match-winning goal.

