Copper Face Jacks now has its own range of O'Neills GAA jerseys

AS IRELANDâ€™S BEST-known nightclub, the dancefloor of Copper Face Jacks sees its fair share of GAA jerseys â€” particularly on All-Ireland final day.
Well now fans of the hugely-popular Dublin venue can wear branded Coppers gear as Oâ€™Neills have launched three new shirts. Available in black, gold and white, they will cost you a hefty â‚¬55 each, however.
The range also features hoodies and beanie hats.
