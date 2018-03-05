Copper Face Jacks now has its own range of O'Neills GAA jerseys

Wexford's Lee Chin, Mayo star Sarah Rowe and Killian Clarke of Cavan modelling the jerseys. Source: oneills.com

AS IRELANDâ€™S BEST-known nightclub, the dancefloor of Copper Face Jacks sees its fair share of GAA jerseys â€” particularly on All-Ireland final day.

Well now fans of the hugely-popular Dublin venue can wear branded Coppers gear as Oâ€™Neills have launched three new shirts. Available in black, gold and white, they will cost you a hefty â‚¬55 each, however.

The range also features hoodies and beanie hats.

