'Fish in water' Staunton writes history but loses out in battle of the Irish Down Under

IT WAS CAVAN’S Laura Corrigan Duryea and Melbourne FC who came out on top as the two Irish representatives in the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) came head-to-head earlier.

The Demons snatched the opening round victory at the death against Cora Staunton’s Greater Western Sydney (GWS) at Casey Fields, Richelle Cranston sealing the win with her third second-half goal as the clock ran down.

The difference at the end of the thrilling encounter was six points and the scoreline finished up 7.3 (45) to 6.3 (39)

GWS started the brighter of the sides and settled into the game the fastest, notching up a 3.0 (18) to 1.3 (9) lead by half-time.

And although she was on the losing side, Mayo legend Cora Staunton impressed throughout.

She became the first international recruit to kick a goal in the AFLW in the first quarter and was highly praised on social media for a tackle on Melbourne star Daisy Pearce.

The AFL’s official website are reporting that a film crew have assembled Down Under to record the code-hopping exploits of the 11-time All-Star.

“I think she got lost a couple of times on running patterns, but it’s not surprising when you’re trying to learn the game in eight weeks,” coach Alan McConnell said of the Carnacon shapshooter.

“She hasn’t had a full pre-season, she missed the first two weeks because her team went all the way through to an All-Ireland final.

“But we’re so glad we have her. She brings something to the team. When you have a list that has 14 new players on it, you need a level of maturity to bring them together and they play as a team and I’m really proud of them.”

