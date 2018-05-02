  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She doesn’t want it to be about Cora Staunton, I don’t want it to be about Cora Staunton'

Mayo manager Peter Leahy says that he’ll sit down with the 11-time All-Star to discuss her inter-county future after the league final.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 May 2018, 6:15 AM
37 minutes ago 452 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3988759
Cora Staunton in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cora Staunton in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Cora Staunton in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MAYO MANAGER PETER Leahy has shelved talk that Cora Staunton may return for their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final against Dublin on Sunday.

11-time All-Star Staunton returned to Ireland from her AFLW venture earlier this month, with Leahy confirming to The42 shortly after that she was yet to decide on her inter-county future.

After an impressive few months in Australia with Greater Western Sydney (GWS), the question remains whether the 36-year-old will return to the Green and Red for a 24th season.

And Leahy again echoed his words from The Ladies Football Show at yesterday’s league finals captain’s day in the Croke Park Hotel, noting that they have been in contact and the final decision lies with four-time All-Ireland winner Staunton.

Mayo face Dublin in Parnell Park in repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland senior championship final, with Leahy stating that the entire focus is on that and they’ll liaise once again after.

“Me and Cora do contact each other and we know where we stand,” he said.

“Cora is a pure and utter Mayo person. Her angle and my angle is [to] leave it be, get the league final over and we’ll sit down and talk then.

“She’s honouring the girls that are there, that have done the job to get to a league final. She doesn’t want it to be about Cora Staunton, I don’t want it to be about Cora Staunton.

“I don’t want it to be about Peter Leahy either, this is about the girls that have got to a league final, who are playing outstanding football right now so that’s what it’s all about.

peter Mayo manager Peter Leahy. Source: Sportsfile.

“The Cora issue is not an issue in any way shape or form. Cora is a Mayo person, she’s back in Mayo and I don’t think there’s anyone in the country who wouldn’t want Cora Staunton around.

“At the moment we’re leaving it off and we’ll sit down next week and have a chat.”

Leahy, who was involved with the Westerners as a coach last year but has taken the full reins as manager in 2018, had previously confirmed that Martha Carter had returned to the fold but that she wouldn’t be involved in the league.

Carnacon duo Staunton and Carter, along with fellow long-serving star Yvonne Byrne, have almost come as a trio through the years. They all decided to soldier again together in Januray 2017, and there’s a sense that it’s one in, all in.

But Westmeath native Leahy added that Hollymount goalkeeper Byrne’s future was also still unclear

“Yvonne has just so much on,” he said.

“She works in Dublin, she lives in Cavan, it’s practically an impossibility for Yvonne [to play right now]. That’s another issue [where] we’ll chat away but it’s very hard for Yvonne.”

In their absence, younger players have well and truly stepped up as leaders on their journey to the Division 1 decider against the Sky Blues.

As they dashed Cork’s six in-a-row hopes in the semi-final, Sinead Cafferky inspired while inside forwards Sarah Rowe and Grace Kelly combined for 0-16.

With Staunton, Byrne and Carter yet to pull on the Mayo jersey and inspire as they have for so long, others have taken it in their own hands, Leahy agrees.

Mayo's Cora Staunton, Yvonne Byrne and Martha Carter celebrate at the end of the game Staunton, Byrne and Carter celebrate their 2017 All-Ireland semi-final win. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“It’s nearly a shock factor not having them around. Cora, Martha and Yvonne have led the Mayo set-up for a number of years and it was time for other people to step up. In ways it was very difficult, in ways it was a big help because these girls have to find themselves and they have found themselves.

“That can only help Mayo along the way right across the board. I’d be huge into empowering players to stand up and be counted when it matters, let them play externally and express themselves. I’m a huge believer in expression.

“You can train all you want, you can teach people all you want but at the end of the day they’re the ones on the field during that 60 minutes who have to express themselves so I don’t like keeping people in a box, ‘you must do this or you must do that.’ Flair is what the game is all about and individualistic things is what it’s all about.

“Yes, [you can] play within a team atmosphere but you need to express yourself and these girls are starting to express themselves. Our two inside forwards scored 0-16 between them the other day, that’s fair expression. We play two inside, two of them scored 0-16 between them, not a wide between either of them.

“The only wide we had was from one of our backs. Six people scored at the weekend, eight people scored the weekend before that and nine people scored the weekend before that. We’re getting a good spread of scores and that’s because we’re expressing ourselves.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals captains day Sarah Rowe and Sinéad Aherne. Source: SPORTSFILE

“No-one gets given out to for taking a shot. No-one gets given out to for doing the wrong thing. As long as everyone openly expresses themselves, that’s the most important thing to me.”

And on Sunday’s showdown: ”It’s another top quality match against the best team in the country, the All-Ireland champions. For us, it’s to match up against them.

“Who doesn’t want to be in a final? It’s exciting.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo's Man United awards record
Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo's Man United awards record
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
LIVERPOOL
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Ireland boss Bell gives insight into former colleagues Klopp and Buvac after Liverpool split
Liverpool captain Henderson sends moving letter to GAA club of Sean Cox
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie