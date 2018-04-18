  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The whole ball lies with Cora': No decision from Staunton yet, says Mayo boss

The 11-time All-Star is back on home soil following her AFLW venture.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 5:10 PM
52 minutes ago 1,195 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3964815
Cora Staunton (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cora Staunton (file pic).
Cora Staunton (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORA STAUNTON HAS returned to Ireland from her AFLW venture but has yet to reveal a decision on her inter-county future to Mayo manager Peter Leahy.

Leahy joined us on The Ladies Football Show today and echoed 11-time All-Star Staunton’s words that she’s yet to decide on a potential return to the Green and Red.

The 36-year-old had an impressive few months in Australia with Greater Western Sydney (GWS) and landed home earlier today.

A stalwart with Mayo for the past 23 seasons, Staunton has won four All-Irelands and three league titles with the Westerners. The questioning of when she’ll call time on her inter-county career has been ongoing for some time now, and that looks set to continue.

Leahy, who was involved as a coach last year but has taken the reins as Mayo manager for 2018, told The42 today that Staunton was yet to inform him of her decision but that the door is well and truly open.

“Listen, Cora’s back and it’s well documented that she doesn’t know what she’s going to do yet,” he said.

“I have no real story for you in that I haven’t been contacted by Cora but we’ve text each other (when she was) over (in) the AFL, wishing her the best of luck and so on, so forth. I’ve been contacted by a lot of media over this issue of her being home. I think everybody’s looking for a story but there’s no story. It’s Dutch.

The way that it’s been left between me and Cora and the way it is for anyone involved in Mayo, if there’s a player out there who’s capable and good enough to be on the Mayo panel, all they’ve to do is pick up the phone and ring me and they’ll be brought in. That’ll apply to Cora or to anyone else.”
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

He added: “It’s really up to Cora. She’s had a huge season over there, before that she won an All-Ireland with Carnacon, before that she was in an All-Ireland final with Mayo.

“Does Cora want a break? Does Cora want to come straight back in? She publicly said that she couldn’t believe that she wasn’t missing football but maybe that’s because she needs a break. Everybody needs a break sometimes.

“Listen, I know Cora. She lands and she sees a Gaelic football, she’ll want to play it. She’ll go back to her club Carnacon and she’ll kick a football around with the girls and they’ll probably annoy her as well. She’s very headstrong and she’ll do her own thing.

Do we want her as part of Mayo football? Whether she’s playing, whether she’s a substitute or whether she’s carrying the water bottles, it’s irrelevant as long as she’s part of the Mayo thing.

“Do I want her? I don’t beg but it’s very close to begging at this stage! She knows me, I know her. She can pick up the phone any time or text me anytime. There’s going to be no big deal about it and I don’t think she’s going to make a big deal about it because Mayo’s in her DNA, it’s her blood and that’s it.”

Leahy stressed that the decision is Staunton’s and he’s not going to pressure the Carnacon forward. He’ll give her space and let her see what she thinks.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

“The whole ball lies with Cora,” he continued.

I won’t be ringing her, I won’t be texting her, I won’t be annoying her. She knows me well enough to just send a text and say ‘Peter, when’s training?’ ‘It’s at seven o’clock this evening in Ballyhaunis, see you there.’ That’s the end of the story.

“Fighting to get into the team or not, that’s a separate issue and that goes by whatever happens on the training ground.”

Leahy confirmed that Staunton’s clubmate Martha Carter returned to the fold two weeks ago. The defender won’t be involved in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, ‘but she’ll be there ready and waiting for us for championship as well’.

Mayo face six in-a-row chasing Cork in the Division 1 semi-final on Sunday (throw-in 3pm, Birr), so that was a hot topic of conversation in the wide-ranging interview.

Leahy also spoke at length about the 2017 All-Ireland final and his ‘war of words’ with Dublin manager Mick Bohan, Mayo’s 2018 campaign to date, the current state of ladies football and much, much more on the show.

You can watch or listen to The Ladies Football Show with Mayo manager Peter Leahy, Galway’s Sarah Conneally and The42‘s Emma Duffy in full here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau’s homophobic comments

Another title-winner departs Connacht as homegrown stalwart Browne bids farewell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie