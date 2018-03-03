Watch: Cora Staunton scores impressive long range goal as she continues to thrive in Women's AFL

CORA STAUNTON CONTINUES to wow audiences Down Under, following her latest performance in the Women’s Australian Football League (AFLW).

The Mayo footballer — who recently suffered a broken nose — scored an impressive goal from distance, as her side Greater Western Sydney Giants defeated Fremantle to keep their hopes of making the NAB AFL Women’s Grand Final alive.

A long ball was delivered into Staunton’s area and after initially fumbling possession, she quickly recovered to gather the ball and make some space for herself.

The four-time All-Ireland winner then launched a long-range kick towards the posts to score an exceptional goal for the Sydney side.

Later in the game, she played an crucial role in another goal after she fed the ball into teammate Courtney Gum, who split the posts from close range on the way to a 6.3 (39) to 3.3 (21) for the Giants.

The 18-point victory moves the Giants into fourth place on the ladder ahead of Fremantle, leaving them just two points off the top-three teams with two wins, two losses and a draw.

They now go onto face top-two sides Western Bulldogs and Brisbane in the final rounds.

