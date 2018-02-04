  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Cork get Division 2 campaign up and running with six point win in Newry

Ronan McCarthy’s side recovered from an opening weekend defeat to Tipperary, beating Down by six points in Newry.

By Orla Bannon Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 5:03 PM
6 hours ago 6,387 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3833626
Sean White was on target for Cork on Sunday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sean White was on target for Cork on Sunday.
Sean White was on target for Cork on Sunday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Down 0-10

Cork 1-13

AFTER AN OPENING day stumble, Cork footballer’s are up and running in the Allianz League and were comfortable winners over Down in Newry.

A big second half from the Rebels saw them pick up their first win in Division Two after a poor six-point home defeat by Tipp last week.

They outscored Down after the break by 1-6 to 0-4 in Pairc Esler, Mark Collins with the all-important goal after 55 minutes.

Both sides finished with 14 players with Cork’s Jamie O’Sullivan and Down’s Connaire Harrison sent-off after a scuffle right on the stroke of full-time.

Cork led by 0-5 to 0-1 after 13 minutes in a competitively fought first half, with Colm O’Neill, Mark Collins and Sean White all on target.

However Caolan Mooney was instrumental in getting the Mournemen back into it with a sparkling display — with the home side hitting three points in a row.

Anthony Doherty’s long-range free-taking off the ground was intrumental for Down. He nailed three fine efforts in the opening half, and his side battled well to reduce the deficit to 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Cork’s six-point home defeat to Tipperary last weekend may have been a wake-up and certainly their need for the Division 2 points on offer was greatest. This proved true after the interval, as Ronan McCarthy’s side were the only team in it in the second half.

Down had put themselves in a decent position in the second quarter but there was no spark about them after the break as Cork took control.

Down drew level six minutes after the restart through Shay Millar, but two quickfire points from Collins, one a free, edged them ahead midway through the second half.

While a long-distance effort from Mooney closed the gap to 0-9 to 0-8 on 53 minutes, Collins’ goal in the 55th minute killed Down off.

It all came from an awful kick-out by Shane Harrison that went straight to Ruairi Deane. He played in Collins who spotted the Down keeper off his line and cleverly looped the ball over his head and into the net.

O’Neill then added a free to put Cork in a 1-11 to 0-8 lead with 12 minutes remaining, and it was all over as a contest.

Scorers for Down: A Doherty 0-3 (3f), D O’Hanlon 0-2 (2f), C Mooney, S Millar, C Harrison, K McKernan, R Johnston 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork: M Collins 1-5 (2f), C O’Neill 0-5 (4f), S White 0-2, P Kelleher 0-1

Down: S Harrison; C Flanagan, D O’Hagan, B McArdle; D O’Hanlon, N McParland, A Doherty; C Poland, N Donnelly; C Mooney, C Maginn, S Millar; D O’Hare, C Harrison, A Morgan

Subs: B O’Hagan for O’Hare (51mins), K McKernan for Maginn (51mins), R Johnston for Millar (56mins), D McKibbin for Doherty (56mins)

Cork: M White; S Ryan, J O’Sullivan, M McSweeney; K Flahive, B O’Driscoll, T Clancy; I Maguire, C O’Hanlon; S White, K Crowley, R Deane; J O’Rourke, C O’Neill, M Collins

Subs: M Hurley for O’Rourke (44mins), C Dorman for O’Driscoll (51mins), P Kelleher for O’Hanlon (60mins), M Taylor for White (63mins), C Dorgan for Flahive (68mins), S Sherlock for O’Neill (69mins)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Reidy and O’Donnell goals fire Clare to first Nowlan Park victory in 13 years

Wexford seal second straight victory in Division 1A with four-point win over Cork

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

