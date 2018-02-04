  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reidy and O'Donnell goals fire Clare to first Nowlan Park victory in 13 years

The Banner have made their best start to a top division league campaign since 2005.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 4:47 PM
6 hours ago 8,856 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3833608
Tony Kelly challenged by Kilkenny's Walter Walsh.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Tony Kelly challenged by Kilkenny's Walter Walsh.
Tony Kelly challenged by Kilkenny's Walter Walsh.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Clare 2-18

Kilkenny 1-18

CLARE SECURED THEIR victory over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 13 years this afternoon but certainly made harder work of it than was entirely necessary amidst an inevitable late backlash from their hosts.

A sharper Banner side led by 11 points at one stage, eight by half-time and were still six clear entering the final quarter, only to be hampered in putting the result beyond any doubt thanks to 18 wides, 12 of which came in a much more competitive second period that allowed the home side a sniff at redemption.

Backed by a large home support in the 6,416 attendance, Kilkenny outscored their increasingly profligate opponents by 0-4 to 0-1 in the final quarter and had the chance to make a full recovery, only to be denied by some dogged last ditch Clare defending.

It was all so different in the opening half when the determined visitors fired a brace of goals from Shane O’Donnell and David Reidy by the turn of the second quarter to copper-fasten their superiority and build up a 2-7 to 0-2 advantage.

O’Donnell crashed an opportunistic strike to the top left corner in the seventh minute while Reidy was much more fortunate 11 minutes later when an effort from his own ’65 was uncharacteristically spilled into the net by goalkeeper Eoin Murphy.

Kilkenny did receive a much-needed shot in the arm when Bill Sheehan excellently flicked an Eoin Murphy free to the Clare net in the 21st minute.

Both sets of players come together on the halfway line Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

However they were too reliant on freetaker Alan Murphy as Clare finished the half on the frontfoot through Tony Kelly, the superb Reidy and wing-backs Seadna Morey and David Fitzgerald to cement a 2-12 to 1-07 interval cushion.

Kilkenny stormed into the second half with the first three points through substitute Martin Keoghan, Murphy and Walter Walsh. But Clare held them at arm’s length mainly through Peter Duggan’s array of placed balls to ensure a 2-17 to 1-14 lead by the 53rd minute.

Clare passed up too many scoring chances to make the game safe but they did dig deep enough to deservedly protect their perfect Allianz League record, their best start to the top division since 2005.

Scorers for Clare: David Reidy 1-3; Peter Duggan 0-5 (3f, 1 s/l); Shane O’Donnell 1-0; John Conlon 0-3; Cathal Malone 0-2; Colm Galvin, Tony Kelly, Seadna Morey, David Fitzgerald, Niall Deasy 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-10 (8f, 2’65); Bill Sheehan 1-0; Martin Keoghan, Walter Walsh, Eoin Murphy (2f) 0-2 each; Pat Lyng, Richie Leahy 0-1 each

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
21. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

17. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley) for Fitzgerald (55)
19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Collins (60)
22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea) for Malone (66)
25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Duggan (71)

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) (Captain)
6. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)
7. Joe Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)
9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Subs

17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge) for J. Lyng (20)
23. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge) for Walsh (26)
24. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) for Reid (26)
19. Conor O’Shea (Clara) for Lennon (43)
26. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Donnelly (61)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Last-gasp Galway snatch victory in Donegal to make it two from two

Wexford seal second straight victory in Division 1A with four-point win over Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Jurgen Klopp fuming after Harry Kane penalty denies Liverpool
Extraordinary finish as late Kane penalty gets Tottenham out of jail against Liverpool
FRANCE
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
FOOTBALL
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
'He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money'
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
IRELAND
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
SIX NATIONS
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie