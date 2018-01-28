  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork begin six-in-a-row bid on right note as All-Ireland champs Dublin open 2018 with a win

It was a busy opening day through the four divisions of the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues.

By Jackie Cahill Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 6:06 PM
4 hours ago 3,885 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3821474

GOALS FROM BRÍD and Áine O’Sullivan eased champions Cork to an opening day Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 victory over Munster rivals Kerry in Knocknagoshel.

Orla Finn Orla Finn hit five points. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Rebels, who are chasing a tenth top-flight crown in 11 seasons, also had a five-point haul from Orla Finn en route to a comfortable 2-17 to 0-9 victory on their travels.

Cork led by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time before the O’Sullivans raised second half green flags to seal a convincing win.

Elsewhere in Division 1, there were victories for TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin, last September’s Croke Park runners-up Mayo and Connacht title holders Galway.

First-half goals by Niamh McEvoy and Rebecca McDonnell fired Dublin to victory over Donegal in Letterkenny.

In a fierce O’Donnell Park gale, scoring was at a premium, but the Dubs earned a hard-fought 2-5 to 0-7 victory.

There was a stroke of good fortune around Dublin’s opening goal with Donegal goalkeeper Laura Gallagher caught out by a dropping ball in from McEvoy that landed in the back of the net.

Before Donegal had time to really shake their heads clear, Dublin were in for a second goal, as McDonnell slotted home following a scramble on the edge of the square.

Donegal v Dublin - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Round 1 Dublin's Olwen Carey in action earlier. Source: Oliver McVeigh/SPORTSFILE

Dublin were 2-2 to 0-2 clear at half-time and Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues held firm for maximum points.

In Swinford, the Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, collected 0-7 between them as Mayo ran out 0-11 to 0-7 winners over Westmeath.

Peter Leahy took charge of Mayo in a competitive League fixture for the first time, and masterminded victory over his native county.

Mayo began their campaign without Cora Staunton, who’s in Australia, and fellow long-serving stars Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne, but promising young forward Sarah Cafferkey weighed in with a brace of points.

Meanwhile, a dominant first half from Stephen Glennon’s Galway ensured victory over Monaghan on the 3G Astroturf pitch at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo.

Galway scored a 4-10 to 2-6 win and are rated by many as dark horses to make a serious impact in League and championship this year.

Monaghan struck an early goal from a Louise Kerly penalty but Galway responded with 3-3 in the space of 14 minutes, including goals from Ailbhe Davoren, Tracey Leonard and Leanne Coen.

Mairead Seoighe added a fourth Galway goal and while Shauna Coyle netted a fortuitous effort for Monaghan, the Tribeswomen were ten points clear at half-time and well on their way to victory.

In Division 2, two Orla O’Dwyer goals helped visitors Tipperary claim a notable 2-12 to 2-10 victory over Armagh.

Orla O'Dwyer Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer captains the camogie side this year. Source: Dan Sheirdan/INPHO

Clare, Cavan and Tyrone also claimed opening day victories in the second tier while Division 3 saw Wexford, Meath and Roscommon emerge victorious in their fixtures.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Antrim, Louth and Wicklow, as Carlow and Limerick shared the spoils.

Results in full

Lidl National Football League Division 1

  • Donegal 0-7 Dublin 2-5
  • Galway 4-10 Monaghan 2-6
  • Kerry 0-9 Cork 2-17
  • Mayo 0-11 Westmeath 0-7

Lidl National Football League Division 2

  • Armagh 2-10 Tipperary 2-12
  •  Clare 0-13 Sligo 2-6
  • Laois 0-8 Cavan 2-11
  • Tyrone 4-11 Waterford 2-11

Lidl National Football League Division 3

  • Longford 2-5 Wexford 3-10
  • Meath 4-13 Down 2-2
  • Roscommon 5-14 Offaly 0-8

Lidl National Football League Division 4

  • Carlow 1-4 Limerick 1-4
  • Fermanagh 2-9 Antrim 3-10
  • Kilkenny 1-1 Louth 7-24
  • Wicklow 2-20 Derry 0-5

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Slaughtneil and Sarsfields advance to set up repeat of All-Ireland club final

Wins for Armagh and Down as Royals and Rossies can’t be separated on dramatic day one

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jackie Cahill
jackie@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues
'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over âAre you alright, gorgeous?â'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
REVIEW
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie