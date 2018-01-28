  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wins for Armagh and Down as Royals and Rossies can't be separated on dramatic day one

A wrap of all of today’s Division 2, 3 and 4 National Football League action.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 5:46 PM
4 hours ago 4,763 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3821393

WHILE THERE WERE wins for Kerry, Mayo and Galway in the opening round of Division 1 National Football League fixtures this afternoon, there was plenty of other action around the country.

Connaire Harrison Down's Connaire Harrison. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

In Division 2, Down came out on top with a six-point cushion over Fermanagh while Meath and Roscommon played out a thrilling 2-12 a-piece draw.

Connaire Harrison was in glittering form for the Mournemen, registering 1-3 in an impressive performance. Louth started the brighter of the sides through William Woods in the early stages but once last yearâ€™s Ulster finalists found their rhythm, they never really looked back.

The Royals left Dr Hyde Park with a share of the spoils but will be disappointed to have lost grip of game in the closing seconds. Donie Smith stood up as Roscommonâ€™s late hero once again to calmly slot a penalty with the last kick of the game and level matters.

Meanwhile, Armagh, Fermanagh, Longford and Westmeath were victorious in Division 3.

Kieran McGeeney Kieran McGeeney. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Kieran McGeeneyâ€™s Orchard county swatted Sligo aside with a 14-point victory on home soil with Andrew Murnin and Ethan Rafferty bagging the two goals.

Seamus Quigley struck a brace for Fermanagh as they saw off Wexford in a fiery encounter at Brewster Park, while Longford thrashed Offaly in Tullamore, the final score reading 3-18 to 1-13.

In the 2.30pm Division 3 throw-in, Derry were beaten by Westmeath in a three-point game at Celtic Park. The Midlanders â€” led by John Hesslin â€” impressed throughout but a late missed penalty cost the Oak Leaf men dearly.

And finally in Division 4, Antrim took the points on offer in their meeting with Leitrim while Wicklow and Waterford finished all square.

Seamus Quigley Fermanagh's Seamus Quigley. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Results in full

Division 2

  • Louth 0-11 Down 1-14
  • Roscommon 2-12 Meath 2-12

Division 3

  • Armagh 2-17 Sligo 0-9
  • Fermanagh 3-7 Wexford 2-5
  • Offaly 1-13 Longford 3-18
  • Derry 2-14 Westmeath 2-17

Division 4

  • Antrim 0-15 Leitrim 0-5
  • Wicklow 0-12 Waterford 0-12

