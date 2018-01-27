  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 27 January, 2018
Kingston's early goal propels Cork past Kilkenny as Meyler era begins on winning note

Three points separated the sides at the final whistle in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,277 Views 11 Comments
Cork's Shane Kingston netted the opening goal of the game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork 1-24
Kilkenny 0-24

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK’S HURLERS SAMPLED Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time since the extensive refurbishment tonight and got their time in the stadium off to a winning start against Kilkenny.

16,189 fans watched on as an entertaining encounter unfolded with Shane Kingston’s early goal proving the difference on the scoreboard at the final whistle as new boss John Meyler saw his team have three points to spare.

Kilkenny were ahead by a narrow margin, 0-15 to 1-11, at the midway mark but it was evenly contested stuff and the prospect of a draw looked real when Walter Walsh lobbed over a superb score to bring Kilkenny level at 1-19 to 0-22.

But Cork generated a forceful finish to the game with points from Conor Lehane, Jack O’Connor and Shane Kingston pushing them ahead by three.

TJ Reid and Lehane swapped frees before a Conor Fogarty score deep into injury-time left Kilkenny adrift by two. Captain Seamus Harnedy stepped up to apply the finishing touch to Cork’s victory when he clipped over the last point of the night.

Scorers for Cork: Conor Lehane 0-10 (0-8f), Shane Kingston 1-1, Seamus Harnedy 0-3, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Mark Ellis, Colm Spillane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Alan Cadogan, Luke Meade, Jack O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-5 (0-4f), Richie Reid, TJ Reid (0-3f), Cillian Buckley 0-3 each, Eoin Murphy (0-2f), Walter Walsh 0-2 each, Padraig Walsh, Conor Fogarty, James Maher, Martin Keoghan, Pat Lyng, Conor Martin 0-1 each.

Cork

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

22. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

8. Darragh FItzgibbon (Charleville)
18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Lawton (27)
24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon) for O’Flynn (57)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
6. Joe Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)
7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)
22. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)

13. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

Subs

23. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Martin (43)
24. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Keoghan (43)
25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Alan Murphy (50)
9. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge) for Maher (57)
17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge) for Buckley (inj) (65)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

