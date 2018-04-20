Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action

Cork and Mayo go head-to-head in the Division 1 semi-final.

THERE’S A BIG Sunday of ladies football ahead with the Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals down for decision.

2017 All-Ireland champions Dublin face Galway — the only team to beat them in the Division 1 campaign so far — as their quest for a first-ever top-flight crown continues.

12 of the team that started last September’s decider in Croke Park do so again for Mick Bohan’s outfit while Tracey Leonard will lead the Tribeswomen charge from centre forward.

Kinnegad plays host to the Dublin-Galway clash at 3pm with Tipperary and Armagh going head-to-head in the curtain raiser — a Division 2 semi-final.

Elsewhere in the top flight, six in-a-row chasing Cork and 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo do battle for a coveted final spot at St Brendan’s Park, Birr (throw-in 3pm).

It’s shaping up to be a mouth-watering affair, and a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final which saw Mayo inflict a first All-Ireland series defeat to the Rebels since 2010.

There was just a point in it that day while Cork came out on top by the same margin in their group stage meeting of this year’s league.

Dublin star Noelle Healy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford and Cavan face off in the preceding Division 2 semi-final in Birr. In Division 3, it’s Wexford v Kildare and Meath v Down vying for the two decider spots while Wicklow and Antrim, and Louth and Limerick make up the last four pairings in the fourth division.

The Division 1 teams line out as follows:

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

3. Deirdre Murphy (St Brigid’s)

4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Siobhan McGrath (Thomas Davis)

6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)

7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)

11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)

12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)

14. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)

15. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)

Galway

1. Dearbhla Gower (Corofin)

2. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)

3. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

4. Sinead Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

7. Leanne Walsh (St Brendan’s)

8. Lisa Gannon (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

9. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

10. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

11. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)

12. Ailbhe Davoren (Moycullen)

13. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)

14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)

15. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

Galway's Olivia Divilly is named to start in midfield. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Marie Ambrose (St. Valentine’s)

3. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)

4. Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues)

5. Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)

6. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)

7. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui)

8. Aishling Hutchings (Fermoy)

9. Bríd O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

11. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

12. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton)

13. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s)

14. Eimear Scally (Éire Óg)

15. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

Mayo

1. Sorcha Murphy (Cill Chomain)

2. Orla Conlon (Castlebar Mitchells)

3. Sarah Tierney (Hollymount)

4. Saoirse Ludden (Westport)

5. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Emma Lowther (Knockmore)

7. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon)

8. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)

9. Aileen Gilroy (St Brigid’s)

10. Fiona McHale (Carnacon)

11. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts)

12. S Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)

14. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)

15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

And the fixtures in full:

Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-final double-headers – Sunday 22 April 2018

Division 2: Cavan v Waterford — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 1pm.

Division 1: Cork v Mayo — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 3pm.

***

Division 2: Tipperary v Armagh — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 1pm.

Division 1: Dublin v Galway — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 3pm.

***

Division 3: Meath v Down — Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, 1pm.

Division 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, 3pm.

Division 3

Wexford v Kildare – Stradbally GAA, Laois, 2pm.

Division 4

Louth v Limerick, McCann Park, Portarlington, Laois, 2pm.

