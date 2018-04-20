  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action

Sunday is semi-final day in the Lidl Ladies National League, with decider spots up for grabs across the four divisions.

By Emma Duffy Friday 20 Apr 2018, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 701 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3968707
Cork and Mayo go head-to-head in the Division 1 semi-final.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Cork and Mayo go head-to-head in the Division 1 semi-final.
Cork and Mayo go head-to-head in the Division 1 semi-final.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THERE’S A BIG Sunday of ladies football ahead with the Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals down for decision.

2017 All-Ireland champions Dublin face Galway — the only team to beat them in the Division 1 campaign so far — as their quest for a first-ever top-flight crown continues.

12 of the team that started last September’s decider in Croke Park do so again for Mick Bohan’s outfit while Tracey Leonard will lead the Tribeswomen charge from centre forward.

Kinnegad plays host to the Dublin-Galway clash at 3pm with Tipperary and Armagh going head-to-head in the curtain raiser — a Division 2 semi-final.

Elsewhere in the top flight, six in-a-row chasing Cork and 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo do battle for a coveted final spot at St Brendan’s Park, Birr (throw-in 3pm).

It’s shaping up to be a mouth-watering affair, and a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final which saw Mayo inflict a first All-Ireland series defeat to the Rebels since 2010.

There was just a point in it that day while Cork came out on top by the same margin in their group stage meeting of this year’s league.

Noelle Healy Dublin star Noelle Healy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford and Cavan face off in the preceding Division 2 semi-final in Birr. In Division 3, it’s Wexford v Kildare and Meath v Down vying for the two decider spots while Wicklow and Antrim, and Louth and Limerick make up the last four pairings in the fourth division.

The Division 1 teams line out as follows:

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
3. Deirdre Murphy (St Brigid’s)
4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Siobhan McGrath (Thomas Davis)
6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)
11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)
14. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)
15. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)

Galway

1. Dearbhla Gower (Corofin)

2. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)
3. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)
4. Sinead Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)
6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
7. Leanne Walsh (St Brendan’s)

8. Lisa Gannon (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
9. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

10. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)
11. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)
12. Ailbhe Davoren (Moycullen)

13. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)
14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)
15. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

Olivia Divilly Galway's Olivia Divilly is named to start in midfield. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Marie Ambrose (St. Valentine’s)
3. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)
4. Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues)

5. Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)
6. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)
7. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui)

8. Aishling Hutchings (Fermoy)
9. Bríd O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)
11. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)
12. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton)

13. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s)
14. Eimear Scally (Éire Óg)
15. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

Mayo

1. Sorcha Murphy (Cill Chomain)

2. Orla Conlon (Castlebar Mitchells)
3. Sarah Tierney (Hollymount)
4. Saoirse Ludden (Westport)

5. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Emma Lowther (Knockmore)
7. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon)

8. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)
9. Aileen Gilroy (St Brigid’s)

10. Fiona McHale (Carnacon)
11. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts)
12. S Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)
14. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)
15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

And the fixtures in full:

Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-final double-headers – Sunday 22 April 2018

  • Division 2: Cavan v Waterford — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 1pm.
  • Division 1: Cork v Mayo — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 3pm.

***

  • Division 2: Tipperary v Armagh — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 1pm.
  • Division 1: Dublin v Galway — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 3pm.

***

  • Division 3: Meath v Down — Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, 1pm.
  • Division 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, 3pm.

Division 3 

  • Wexford v Kildare – Stradbally GAA, Laois, 2pm.

Division 4 

  • Louth v Limerick, McCann Park, Portarlington, Laois, 2pm.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals

‘The whole ball lies with Cora’: No decision from Staunton yet, says Mayo boss


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football'
'Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football'
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie