First-half blitz sees Tipperary get minor championship off to winning start in Thurles

Tipperary 4-15

Cork 1-13

Denis Hurley reports fromÂ Semple Stadium

THREE FIRST-HALF goals paved the way for Tipperary to kick-start their Munster MHC campaign, seeing off Cork in Thurles on Sunday.

A week ago, Cork also allowed three opening-period goals to Clare but, while they fought back to win on that occasion, they were unable to bridge the gap this time.

While the visitors had the lead from PÃ¡draig Power inside 13 seconds, Tipp responded ferociously.

James Devaney won a penalty for them almost immediately, and though Cian Long saved his effort, they had the ball the net soon after, Jack Morrissey feeding Kevin Maher for a fine finish.

After SeÃ¡n Hayes got the home sideâ€™s first point, he set up Devaney for a first-time shot to make it 2-1 to 0-1 on eight minutes and Hayes then added another point to put Tipp firmly in control.

Cork's Cormac O'Brien and Kian O'Kelly of Tipperary. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork settled, with Power their most impressive forward while Paul Cooney did well in midfield, but coming up to half-time Tipp had a third goal. Hayes with a superb lobbed finish following a good ball up the line from Johnny Ryan.

They held a 3-7 to 0-8 half-time lead, though Power and Cormac Oâ€™Brien began the second half with points for Cork to reduce the deficit. After Devaneyâ€™s frees pushed Tipp clear again, Cork got some hope as sub Aaron Mulcahy netted to being them back to 3-10 to 1-11.

Max Hackett, excellent throughout at midfield for Tipp, had a point in response before sub Devon Ryan got the fourth goal, set up by Devaney, and from there they were not to be denied.

Scorers for Tipperary: James Devaney 1-5 (0-4 frees), SeÃ¡n Hayes 1-2, Kevin Maher, Devon Ryan 1-1 each, Max Hackett 0-3, Jack Morrissey 0-2, John Campion 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: PÃ¡draig Power 0-4, Cormac Oâ€™Brien (frees), Daniel Hogan (0-1 free) 0-3 each, Aaron Mulcahy 1-0, Evan Murphy (frees), Shane Barrett 0-2 each.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor Oâ€™Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)

4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

6. Fintan Pucell (Drom & Inch)

7. Frank Hanafin (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. John Campioon (Drom & Inch)

10. SeÃ¡n Hayes (Kiladangan)

11. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris)

12. Kian Oâ€™Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

14. Cian Oâ€™Farrell (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)

15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs

17. SeÃ¡n Phelan (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g) for Hanafin (23, injured)

19. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Oâ€™Farrell (half-time)

21. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Campion (51)

18. Mikey Oâ€™Shea (Mullinahone) for Morrissey (57)

20. Brian Renehan (Cappawhite) for Oâ€™Kelly (60)

Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. Christian Murphy (Midleton)

3. PÃ¡draic Cullinane (Ballinscarthy)

4. Niall Oâ€™Riordan (Mallow)

5. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

6. Cormac Oâ€™Brien (Newtownshandrum)

7. Cillian Oâ€™Donovan (Douglas)

8. Paul Cooney (Ballincollig)

9. Olan Broderick (Killeagh)

10. PÃ¡draig Power (Blarney)

11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

14. Paddy Oâ€™Flynn (Bride Rovers)

15. Evan Murphy (Glen Rovers)

Subs

17. CiarÃ¡n Oâ€™Brien (St Catherineâ€™s) for Horgan (50)

18. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Punkettâ€™s) for Oâ€™Donovan (49)

19. Cian Oâ€™Donovan (Sarsfields) for Cullinane (half-time)

20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrâ€™s) for Broderick (34-36, blood)

21. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold) for Connolly (half-time)

23. Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton) for Murphy (half-time)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

