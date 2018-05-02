  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
3 Corofin All-Ireland winners join Galway squad as 3 turn down invite before Mayo game

Corofin collected their second All-Ireland club title in four seasons on St Patrick’s Day last.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 May 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/3988698
Image: INPHO
Burke, Power and Molloy are all involved in the Galway squad.
Image: INPHO

THREE COROFIN ALL-Ireland winners have linked up with the Galway senior squad in the wake of their St Patrick’s Day triumph but three players from the club have declined the opportunity to be part of Kevin Walsh’s championship plans.

Walsh confirmed yesterday that goalkeeper Bernard Power, wing-back Kieran Molloy and corner-forward Ian Burke have all come on board as Galway build up to their Connacht opener against Mayo on 13 May.

Power and Burke both started in Galway’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kerry last year with Burke chipping in with 0-5. Molloy was part of the Galway U21 side that reached the 2017 All-Ireland decider with all three players excelling as Corofin collected a second All-Ireland crown in four seasons in March.

“There’s three at the minute. There was six invited in but three, between going to America and different things, chose not to so there’s three in at the minute. The three is Ian Burke, Kieran Molloy and Bernard Power.”

Walsh declined to name the Corofin players who decided not to become involved for the summer ahead.

“Ah no, I’m happy enough to leave it the way it is,” stated the Galway boss.

Liam Silke, who started in defence for Galway last summer, had explained last week his decision to go to the USA this summer. Michael Farragher was another Corofin player to feature for Galway last year in the championship.

Michael Farragher Michael Farragher started at midfield during Corofin's club triumph. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Johnny Buckley and Donnacha Walsh with Liam Silke Liam Silke in action against Kerry in Croke Park last summer.

After a successful spring that saw Galway contest the Division 1 league final, Walsh admits it will be difficult for the Corofin players to force their way back into contention and is happy with their injury situation.

“It’s a big bonus to get the three boys back but like everybody else they’ve to fight for their places and there mightn’t be as many weeks as there was in the years gone by with the championship brought forward by four or five weeks. It’s on top of us before we know it but the boys are working hard.

Kevin Walsh Galway football manager Kevin Walsh. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Obviously there’ll be one or two challenge matches along the way, there’s in house stuff going on so whoever we feel is up to the task, will get the chance.

“There’s a few niggles at the minute but as of now there’s nobody out. Two or three people that we’re just hoping will recover from one or two small things. But nothing officially out long term.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

