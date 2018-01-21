Corofin overcome poor start in London to book All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Moorefield

Corofin (Galway) 3-8

Fulham Irish (London) 1-4

Tony Tighe reports from McGovern Park, London

COROFIN OVERCAME A poor start in Ruislip to book an All-Ireland semi-final date with Moorefield on February 17.

The Connacht champions conceded 1-1 in the opening four minutes as Fulham Irish threatened a major upset but Kevin O’Brien’s side responded with two goals in three minutes to take control.

An Ian Burke major in the final minute of the first half gave Corofin a 3-3 to 1-3 interval lead and although they were wayward in front of goal after the restart, a Fulham comeback never looked on the cards.

The Londoners were playing their first game in three months but there was no sign of rust in the opening exchanges.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan converted a third-minute free but it was fellow Tyrone native Marty Hughes who had Fulham dreaming of a shock win when he lobbed Bernard Power after a poor clearance by the Corofin goalkeeper.

Corofin responded on nine minutes when Jason Leonard was fouled in the area. Liam Silke sent Jonathan Tavey the wrong way from the penalty spot and Corofin scored a second goal three minutes later when Kieran Molloy teed up Colin Brady.

Fulham were competitive throughout but they were dealt a hammer blow on the stroke of half-time when great play by Martin Farragher in midfield resulted in Ian Burke netting a third goal.

Corofin struggled for scores in the second period as the wides began to rack up but they did manage four points in the final 10 minutes as Fulham Irish’s lack of competitive games caught up with them.

Scorers for Corofin: C Brady 1-1, L Silke (pen), I Burke 1-0 each, J Leonard 0-2 (1f), G Sice (f), Michael Farragher, R Steede, C Silke, Martin Farragher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fulham Irish: M Hughes 1-0, O Mulligan 0-2 (2f), M Murphy, L Staunton (f) 0-1 each.

Corofin

B Power

L Silke

K Fitzgerald

K Murphy

K Molloy

C Silke

D Wall

M Farragher

R Steede

G Sice

M Lundy

J Leonard

I Burke

M Farragher

C Brady

Subs

C Cunningham for Murphy (16)

B O’Donovan for Molloy (44, black card)

D Silke for Brady (50)

D Canney for Leonard (55).

Fulham Irish

J Tavey

R Morgan

C Hyde

C Murphy

J Gilfedder

H Dockry

A Savage

M Murphy

D O’Connor

L Turley

O Mulligan

A McArdle

S Quinn

M Hughes

B Martin.

Subs

D Comer for Molloy (20)

I Nolan for Savage (44)

L Staunton for Turley (44)

P Friel for Martin (49)

P McGirr for Quinn (59)

A Kelleher for O’Connor (60).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)

