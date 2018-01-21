St Vincent's star Nathan Mullins wins man-of-the-match as Donegal set-up Tyrone meeting

Donegal 0-20

Armagh 1-10

DONEGAL BOOKED A showdown with Tyrone in the McKenna Cup final after a 0-20 to 1-10 win over Armagh in the last night’s semi-final.

St Vincent’s footballer Nathan Mullins, who has joined Declan Bonner’s squad this season, won man-of-the-match after a strong two-point display from midfield.

Paddy McBrearty clipped over eight points while his younger brother Stephen contributed 0-3 off the bench during the seven-point victory.

The game took place in Celtic Park after both Ballybofey and the Athletic Grounds failed pitch inspections yesterday morning.

Teenage full-forward Eamon McGeown netted a first-half goal to leave the Orchard tied at 1-6 to 0-9 at the interval.

McGeown finished with 1-3, but McBrearty shone after the break to send Bonner’s side into the decider against seven in-a-row chasing Tyrone on the weekend of 17/18 February.

Scorers for Donegal: Paddy McBrearty 0-8, Darach O’Connor, Stephen McBrearty and Niall O’Donnell 0-3 each, Nathan Mullins 0-2 and Ciaran Thompson 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: Eamon McGeown 1-3, Michael Stevenson 0-3, Oisin MacIomhair, Stephen Sheridan, Conor White and Edward English 0-1 each.

Donegal

M A McGinley

P Brennan

S McMenamin

C Ward

E Doherty

L McLoone

T McClenaghan

J McGee

N Mullins

E Ban Gallagher

C Thompson

C McGonigle

P McBrearty

M O’Reilly

D O’Connor

Subs:

N O’Donnell for T McClenaghan

C McGinley for S McMenamin

S McBrearty for C Thompson

K McBrearty for J McGee

B McCole for P McBrearty.

Armagh

P Morrison

J McAlinden

O Lappin

J Cosgrove

J McElroy

R Kennedy

D McKenna

A Findon

S Sheridan

R Lappin

A Duffy

C White

M Stevenson

E McGeown

O MacIomhair

Subs:

R McQuillan for O Lappin

R Owens for S Sheridan

C McGeary for D McKenna

E English for C White

D McQuade for R Lappin.

Referee: N McKenna.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):