St Vincent's star Nathan Mullins wins man-of-the-match as Donegal set-up Tyrone meeting

Donegal 0-20
Armagh 1-10
DONEGAL BOOKED A showdown with Tyrone in the McKenna Cup final after a 0-20 to 1-10 win over Armagh in the last night’s semi-final.
St Vincent’s footballer Nathan Mullins, who has joined Declan Bonner’s squad this season, won man-of-the-match after a strong two-point display from midfield.
Paddy McBrearty clipped over eight points while his younger brother Stephen contributed 0-3 off the bench during the seven-point victory.
The game took place in Celtic Park after both Ballybofey and the Athletic Grounds failed pitch inspections yesterday morning.
Teenage full-forward Eamon McGeown netted a first-half goal to leave the Orchard tied at 1-6 to 0-9 at the interval.
McGeown finished with 1-3, but McBrearty shone after the break to send Bonner’s side into the decider against seven in-a-row chasing Tyrone on the weekend of 17/18 February.
Scorers for Donegal: Paddy McBrearty 0-8, Darach O’Connor, Stephen McBrearty and Niall O’Donnell 0-3 each, Nathan Mullins 0-2 and Ciaran Thompson 0-1.
Scorers for Armagh: Eamon McGeown 1-3, Michael Stevenson 0-3, Oisin MacIomhair, Stephen Sheridan, Conor White and Edward English 0-1 each.
Donegal
M A McGinley
P Brennan
S McMenamin
C Ward
E Doherty
L McLoone
T McClenaghan
J McGee
N Mullins
E Ban Gallagher
C Thompson
C McGonigle
P McBrearty
M O’Reilly
D O’Connor
Subs:
N O’Donnell for T McClenaghan
C McGinley for S McMenamin
S McBrearty for C Thompson
K McBrearty for J McGee
B McCole for P McBrearty.
Armagh
P Morrison
J McAlinden
O Lappin
J Cosgrove
J McElroy
R Kennedy
D McKenna
A Findon
S Sheridan
R Lappin
A Duffy
C White
M Stevenson
E McGeown
O MacIomhair
Subs:
R McQuillan for O Lappin
R Owens for S Sheridan
C McGeary for D McKenna
E English for C White
D McQuade for R Lappin.
Referee: N McKenna.
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
Heavy rain sees 4 All-Ireland club semi-finals and O’Byrne Cup final postponed
‘He’s on a trajectory to win five in-a-row and that’s probably what’s driving him more than anything else’
COMMENTS (1)