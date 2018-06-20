This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet

Spain join Portugal in pole position to progress from Group B.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 9:06 PM
45 minutes ago 1,615 Views 5 Comments
Russia Soccer WCup Iran Spain Source: Sergei Grits

DIEGO COSTA’S SHIN was in the right place at the right time to give Fernando Hierro his first win as Spain manager and put La Roja on the brink of the World Cup last 16.

Costa’s fortuitous goal in the 54th minute decided a game which developed into an intriguing clash of styles between Spain’s patient possession football and Iran’s dogged defence.

Carlos Quieroz’s side set out to frustrate the Spanish and did exactly that, but very nearly forced an equaliser on more than one occasion as they came out of their shells in the last half-hour.

Clear-cut chances were thin on the ground in the first half as Iran held firm with their two defensive banks of four, packing their penalty area every time Spain neared.

Spain’s breakthrough came with a huge slice of luck as Ramin Rezaeian tried to scramble the ball clear, only for it to bounce off Costa’s shin and bobble past Ali Beiranvand.

After Friday’s opening 1-1 draw against Portugal, Spain unquestionably had more to lose and there was a nervousness to their play after they took the lead.

Iran thought they had equalised in the 62nd minute, sparking wild celebrations when Saeid Ezatolahi blasted home following a goalmouth scramble, but the linesman ruled it out for offside.

The decision was then reviewed by VAR and upheld, much to the Iranians’ dismay.

Russia Soccer WCup Iran Spain Source: Frank Augstein

Iran had one last chance eight minutes from time when Vahid Amiri skinned Gerard Pique with a nutmeg and then whipped in a cross for Mehdi Taremi who powered his header high and over the bar.

Spain now join Portugal at the top of Group B on four points, but Iran are just one point behind ahead of Monday’s final group game where they know that a win against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will see them through to the last 16.

Iran v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

‘One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off’ – Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz

WORLD CUP
