  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Croke Park stayed green while the rest of the country was covered in a blanket of snow

Undersoil heating at the stadium was turned ‘on for the duration of the cold snap,’ according to stadium director Peter McKenna.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 5 Mar 2018, 6:25 PM
2 hours ago 27,576 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3886457

dsdsds Source: IrishAirCorps/Twitter

THE CROKE PARK pitch has come through Storm Emma and the Beast from the East in pristine condition, largely due to the undersoil heating in the stadium.

While the rest of the country was painted white after the worst snow since 1982, it didn’t take long for the Croke Park turf to return to its customary shade of green.

The pitch technology at HQ can be controlled remotely and includes Forced Air Ventilation Vacuum System (FAVVS) undersoil heating, which pulls moisture through the pitch during wet spells.

“We have undersoil heating so it was on for the duration of the cold snap,” stadium director Peter McKenna explained to The42.

“Snow in itself, if it’s there only for a short time, can actually be good to grass.

“It does need to melt. But it’s a process that happens rather quickly which was fantastic.

“Once it melts, it drains off the pitch like heavy rain. We’re ideally suited for that. I suppose it’s one of the advantages of having a state of the art surface and a very, very good grounds team.

“On the video of the Irish Air Corp flight over the city, you can see the whole of the city is covered in snow with the exception of Croke Park which is green.”

McKenna confirmed that surface would have been able to host the postponed Dublin-Kerry football league clash last Saturday night, but the decision to call it off was made with supporters in mind.

“We were working just to be ready if the game was held,” he said.

“But obviously with people coming from Kerry, there have been too much [travel] impediments for supporters on the way up.”

The re-fixed Division 1 tie between Dublin and Kerry will instead take place on Sunday at 4pm, while the postponed All-Ireland camogie senior and intermediate club finals have been rescheduled for 19 March.

The ladies football Division 1 game between Dublin and Kerry which was also called off last weekend has been re-fixed for the weekend of 7/8 April.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Dublin and Kerry set for Croker clash on Sunday, while new hurling league final date confirmed

‘Absolute insanity’ – Collins lashes out at three-month suspension of Clare footballer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
LIVE: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League
ARSENAL
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
FOOTBALL
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
IRELAND
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad
SCOTLAND
Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final
Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie