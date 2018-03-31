Roy Hodgson welcomes his former employers to Selhurst Park as Liverpool continue to try and overtake Man United into second spot in the Premier League.
Here come the Reds... #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/5PZPZu3jf9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018
Liverpool can equal Arsenal's record of the most top-flight away wins with victory at Crystal Palace this afternoon. The Reds are on 678 away wins, just one fewer than Arsenal’s record haul of 679.. #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/4PAGVm4CPT— Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) March 31, 2018
📍 Selhurst Park pic.twitter.com/cmubaRDch1— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018
With Manchester City to come in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, the next two weeks is absolutely pivotal for Jurgen Klopp’s side on two fronts.
Selhurst Park. The starting point for a massive 10 days for #LFC pic.twitter.com/As22YDmUh1— James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) March 31, 2018
So, today’s teams are:
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan Bissaka, Kelly, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha.
Subs: Loftus-Cheek, Lee, Cavalieri, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Delaney, Riedewald.
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Clyne, Lovren, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Ings.
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 team to take on @LFC this afternoon.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 31, 2018
COME ON YOU PALACE! #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/JZcNkcbwZs
📋 Today's #LFC team to face @CPFC... #CRYLIV 👉 https://t.co/6QyM6br7BC pic.twitter.com/zxYBT8W7pg— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news.
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick-off for this afternoon’s game at Selhurst Park is at 12.30pm.
