Saturday 31 March, 2018
Liveblog

So, how do we see this one going? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





With Manchester City to come in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, the next two weeks is absolutely pivotal for Jurgen Klopp’s side on two fronts.

So, today’s teams are:

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan Bissaka, Kelly, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Loftus-Cheek, Lee, Cavalieri, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Delaney, Riedewald.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Clyne, Lovren, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Ings.

Let’s get started with the team news.

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail aaron@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick-off for this afternoon’s game at Selhurst Park is at 12.30pm.

