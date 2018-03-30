  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 30 March, 2018
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium

Michigan’s ‘Big House’ is the second biggest stadium in the world.

By Niall Kelly Friday 30 Mar 2018, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,448 Views 3 Comments
The appropriately-named Big House: home to the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Image: Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Image: Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED AND Liverpool could meet later this summer for a friendly in the world’s second biggest stadium.

The Premier League rivals are both set to be involved in the pre-season International Champions Cup which will take place in the United States.

And the 107,000-capacity Michigan Stadium — better known as ‘the Big House’ — is widely reported to be under consideration as the venue.

The Ann Arbor stadium, which was renovated in 2010, is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines college football team.

It previously hosted an International Champions Cup friendly between Real Madrid and Manchester United in 2014 in front of a crowd in excess of 109,000.

Mourinho has ‘no problem’ picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

