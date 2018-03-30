United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium

The appropriately-named Big House: home to the University of Michigan Wolverines.

The appropriately-named Big House: home to the University of Michigan Wolverines.

MANCHESTER UNITED AND Liverpool could meet later this summer for a friendly in the world’s second biggest stadium.

The Premier League rivals are both set to be involved in the pre-season International Champions Cup which will take place in the United States.

And the 107,000-capacity Michigan Stadium — better known as ‘the Big House’ — is widely reported to be under consideration as the venue.

The Ann Arbor stadium, which was renovated in 2010, is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines college football team.

It previously hosted an International Champions Cup friendly between Real Madrid and Manchester United in 2014 in front of a crowd in excess of 109,000.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!