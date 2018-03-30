  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender

The left-back has had a rocky relationship with his coach, but the Manchester United manager says he is still willing to play the defender

By The42 Team Friday 30 Mar 2018, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,636 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3933266
Luke Shaw and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Luke Shaw and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Luke Shaw and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Catherine Ivill

JOSE MOURINHO INSISTS he does not have a problem playing Luke Shaw if Ashley Young is forced to miss Saturday’s clash with Swansea City, despite the Manchester United manager publicly criticising him recently.

Mourinho hauled Shaw off at half-time during United’s FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break, before delivering some stinging criticism of him after the game.

Shaw’s “personality” and “class” were questioned by Mourinho, who also said his left-back did not perform “certain kind of movements” he had requested.

It was the latest instance of Mourinho appearing to single out Shaw, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

But the United boss insists it will not be an issue if a knock to Young – sustained on international duty with England – forces him to use Shaw instead.

“If [Young] is unavailable, then Shaw is always an option,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

“Young was available against Brighton and I started with Shaw, and that wasn’t a problem.”

Another player Mourinho has had problems with of late is Paul Pogba, who has found himself in and out of the United team and also the subject of criticism.

It was reported during the international break that Mourinho contacted Pogba’s France coach Didier Deschamps in order to raise his concerns, however those claims may have been false.

“Not true,” Mourinho said. “The last time I spoke with him was probably when I last played against him. I haven’t spoken to Didier for a long time.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s all up for Manchester United’: An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room ‘f**k yous’

Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
FOOTBALL
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
LEINSTER
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&amp;I Cup
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup
Farrell and Kruis passed fit as Saracens come to Dublin fully locked and loaded
Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie