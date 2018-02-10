3:50PM

Good afternoon and welcome to our live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s second All-Ireland club hurling semi-final.

Just a few minutes ago, Na Piarsaigh clinched their place in the decider as they ran out seven-point winner against Slaughtneil in Parnell Park.

Now it’s the turn of the reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala as they continue their challenge for back-to-back titles against Liam Mellows of Galway.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 4pm.