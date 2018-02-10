  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s All-Ireland club hurling semi-final showdown between Ulster champions Slaughtneil and Munster kingpins Na Piarsaigh.

Here’s how the teams will line-out:

Na Piarsaigh

DVrWFFbX4AIx8j8

Slaughtneil

DVrWFFcXcAE2d89

So Shane Dowling starts the game on the bench for Na Piarsaigh.

And we’re underway!

Na Piarsaigh 0-1 Slaughtneil 0-1

2 mins – Good start to this game as Ronan Lynch and Chrissy McKaigue trade scores. McKaigue is playing as a sweeper for the Ulster side.

Na Piarsaigh 0-1 Slaughtneil 0-2

3 mins – Good start for Slaughtneil as Brian Cassidy sends them ahead. 

Na Piarsaigh 0-2 Slaughtneil 0-2

5 mins – Lynch doubles his tally from a free.

Na Piarsaigh 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-3

7 mins – Lynch taps over his third.

 

Na Piarsaigh 0-4 Slaughtneil 1-4

19 mins – Lynch drives a close-range free over the bar.

Na Piarsaigh 1-4 Slaughtneil 2-4

23 mins – Brendan Rodgers drew two defenders with a brilliant run to find Cassidy, who finished brilliantly.

Na Piarsaigh 1-5 Slaughtneil 2-5

25 mins – Lynch pops over another free.

Na Piarsaigh 1-5 Slaughtneil 2-6

27 mins – O’Doherty slots over a free to edge Slaughtneil ahead by four. We might be seeing Shane Dowling enter the fray at half-time. Slaughtneil are playing the game on their terms so far.

Na Piarsaigh 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-6

29 mins – Lynch with another free.

Half-time – Na Piarsaigh 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-6

The second-half is underway! Shane Dowling is in with a strapped knee.

31 mins – Early free pointed by Lynch.

Na Piarsaigh 1-8 Slaughtneil 2-6

Lynch lands another free. Na Piarsaigh look a different team after half-time.

RED! Conor Boylan sent-off an off-the-ball hit on Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan.

Na Piarsaigh 1-9 Slaughtneil 2-6

34 mins – Point of the game by Peter Casey.

ANOTHER RED! Tommy Grimes is red-carded in a similar incident to the first red! Na Piarsaigh are down to 13.

Na Piarsaigh 1-10 Slaughtneil 2-6

37 mins – Four on the bounce now for Na Piarsaigh, who are down to 13 men. Lynch’s free their latest score.

Na Piarsaigh 1-11 Slaughtneil 2-6

39 mins – Another free from Lynch puts the Limerick side two up.

Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-7

41 mins – Rodgers hits Slaughtneil’s first of the second half.

Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-7

Bad wide from Doherty in front of the posts.

Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-8

Cassidy brings it to three.

12 wides now for Slaughtneil.

Na Piarsaigh 2-12 Slaughtneil 2-8

Lynch slots over the 65.

Na Piarsaigh 3-13 Slaughtneil 2-8

52 mins – Na Piarsaigh looking comfortable now after Dowling’s stunning goal. Lynch adds a free.

Na Piarsaigh 3-14  Slaughtneil 2-8

Another Lynch free.

Na Piarsaigh 3-14 Slaughtneil 3-8

Gerald Bradley finds the net with a goal!

Na Piarsaigh 3-15 Slaughtneil 3-8

Lynch flashes it over for his 12th point. He’s been very good since his move into full-forward.

FT – Na Piarsaigh 3-15 Slaughtneil 3-8

