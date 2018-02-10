The clash at Parnell Park threw-in at 2pm.
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s All-Ireland club hurling semi-final showdown between Ulster champions Slaughtneil and Munster kingpins Na Piarsaigh.
Here’s how the teams will line-out:
Na Piarsaigh
Slaughtneil
So Shane Dowling starts the game on the bench for Na Piarsaigh.
And we’re underway!
Na Piarsaigh 0-1 Slaughtneil 0-1
2 mins – Good start to this game as Ronan Lynch and Chrissy McKaigue trade scores. McKaigue is playing as a sweeper for the Ulster side.
Na Piarsaigh 0-1 Slaughtneil 0-2
3 mins – Good start for Slaughtneil as Brian Cassidy sends them ahead.
Na Piarsaigh 0-2 Slaughtneil 0-2
5 mins – Lynch doubles his tally from a free.
Na Piarsaigh 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-3
7 mins – Lynch taps over his third.
Penalty for Slaughtneil! Brendan Rodgers is fouled!
GOAL! A screamer from Cormac O’Doherty for Slaughtneil, who lead 1-4 to 0-3.
Na Piarsaigh 0-4 Slaughtneil 1-4
19 mins – Lynch drives a close-range free over the bar.
GOAL! Conor Boylan brings Na Piarsaigh level!
GOAL! Brian Cassidy bags Slaughtneil’s second goal!
Na Piarsaigh 1-4 Slaughtneil 2-4
23 mins – Brendan Rodgers drew two defenders with a brilliant run to find Cassidy, who finished brilliantly.
Na Piarsaigh 1-5 Slaughtneil 2-5
25 mins – Lynch pops over another free.
Na Piarsaigh 1-5 Slaughtneil 2-6
27 mins – O’Doherty slots over a free to edge Slaughtneil ahead by four. We might be seeing Shane Dowling enter the fray at half-time. Slaughtneil are playing the game on their terms so far.
Na Piarsaigh 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-6
29 mins – Lynch with another free.
Half-time – Na Piarsaigh 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-6
The second-half is underway! Shane Dowling is in with a strapped knee.
31 mins – Early free pointed by Lynch.
Na Piarsaigh 1-8 Slaughtneil 2-6
Lynch lands another free. Na Piarsaigh look a different team after half-time.
RED! Conor Boylan sent-off an off-the-ball hit on Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan.
Na Piarsaigh 1-9 Slaughtneil 2-6
34 mins – Point of the game by Peter Casey.
ANOTHER RED! Tommy Grimes is red-carded in a similar incident to the first red! Na Piarsaigh are down to 13.
Na Piarsaigh 1-10 Slaughtneil 2-6
37 mins – Four on the bounce now for Na Piarsaigh, who are down to 13 men. Lynch’s free their latest score.
Na Piarsaigh 1-11 Slaughtneil 2-6
39 mins – Another free from Lynch puts the Limerick side two up.
GOAL! Kevin Downes hit the net for Na Piarsaigh!
Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-7
41 mins – Rodgers hits Slaughtneil’s first of the second half.
Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-7
Bad wide from Doherty in front of the posts.
Na Piarsaigh 2-11 Slaughtneil 2-8
Cassidy brings it to three.
12 wides now for Slaughtneil.
SAVE! Ronan Lynch has his penalty saved!
Na Piarsaigh 2-12 Slaughtneil 2-8
Lynch slots over the 65.
GOAL! Shane Dowling fizzes it into the top corner!
Na Piarsaigh 3-13 Slaughtneil 2-8
52 mins – Na Piarsaigh looking comfortable now after Dowling’s stunning goal. Lynch adds a free.
Na Piarsaigh 3-14 Slaughtneil 2-8
Another Lynch free.
Na Piarsaigh 3-14 Slaughtneil 3-8
Gerald Bradley finds the net with a goal!
Na Piarsaigh 3-15 Slaughtneil 3-8
Lynch flashes it over for his 12th point. He’s been very good since his move into full-forward.
FT – Na Piarsaigh 3-15 Slaughtneil 3-8
