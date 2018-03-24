22 mins ago

There is a consensus that neither side deserved to lose last weekend’s final, however both will have taken some disappointment with the result too.

Na Piarsaigh let their lead slip too often on a day where Cuala’s usually solid defence leaked two goals. Con O’Callaghan was limited to just a single score through normal and extra time, with Mike Casey performing excellently to keep the Dublin dual-star quiet.

Both managers have had their say on last weekend’s game.

“I actually thought we were the better side and felt that if some decisions, even a couple of decisions, went our way that we would have won. But it happens, we’ll deal with it and drive on,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O’Neill.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny said this week: “Na Piarsaigh would have liked to build a cushion but it was the character of the guys to respond. The goals didn’t dent their confidence. They just took it as another score each time, kept playing and went down and got the scores that were needed.”

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO