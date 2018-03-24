  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Right, how do we see this one going?


There is a consensus that neither side deserved to lose last weekend’s final, however both will have taken some disappointment with the result too.

Na Piarsaigh let their lead slip too often on a day where Cuala’s usually solid defence leaked two goals. Con O’Callaghan was limited to just a single score through normal and extra time, with Mike Casey performing excellently to keep the Dublin dual-star quiet.

Both managers have had their say on last weekend’s game.

“I actually thought we were the better side and felt that if some decisions, even a couple of decisions, went our way that we would have won. But it happens, we’ll deal with it and drive on,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O’Neill.

Shane O’Neill Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny said this week: “Na Piarsaigh would have liked to build a cushion but it was the character of the guys to respond. The goals didn’t dent their confidence. They just took it as another score each time, kept playing and went down and got the scores that were needed.”

Matty Kenny Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

David Treacy’s dramatic last-minute free swung over the bar and forced a replay in extra-time, with Cuala also scoring a late, great goal in normal time to draw the side’s level late on. Here’s how it all unfolded last weekend at HQ:

Cuala:

1. Sean Brennan

2. Oisin Gough
3. Cian O’Callaghan
4. Simon Timlin

5. Darragh O’Connell
6. Sean Moran
7. John Sheanon

8. Jake Malone
9. Sean Treacy

10. David Treacy (captain)
11. Colm Cronin
12. Colum Sheanon

13. Mark Schutte
14. Con O’Callaghan
15. Nicky Kenny

Na Piarsaigh:

1. Podge Kennedy

2. Jerome Boylan
3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley

5. Alan Dempsey
6. Cathal King (captain)
7. Kieran Kennedy

8. Shane Dowling
9. William O’Donoghue

10. Ronan Lynch
11. David Breen
12. David Dempsey

13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes
15. Peter Casey

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello and welcome to our coverage of this afternoon’s much-anticipated All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh. We will be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of today’s game from Portlaoise which — if it comes close the drama of last weekend’s meeting in Croke Park — should be a cracking affair.

