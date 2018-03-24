Cuala and Na Piarsaigh go at it again in this All-Ireland hurling championship final replay at O’Moore Park, following last weekend’s nail-biting draw at Croke Park.
Right, how do we see this one going?
Agus arís... H’on Cuala! @CualaCLG #allirelandclubsfinal #backtoback pic.twitter.com/vepAikzPXM— Kevin Quinn (@kjquinn) March 24, 2018
There is a consensus that neither side deserved to lose last weekend’s final, however both will have taken some disappointment with the result too.
Na Piarsaigh let their lead slip too often on a day where Cuala’s usually solid defence leaked two goals. Con O’Callaghan was limited to just a single score through normal and extra time, with Mike Casey performing excellently to keep the Dublin dual-star quiet.
Both managers have had their say on last weekend’s game.
“I actually thought we were the better side and felt that if some decisions, even a couple of decisions, went our way that we would have won. But it happens, we’ll deal with it and drive on,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O’Neill.
Cuala manager Mattie Kenny said this week: “Na Piarsaigh would have liked to build a cushion but it was the character of the guys to respond. The goals didn’t dent their confidence. They just took it as another score each time, kept playing and went down and got the scores that were needed.”
Blue skies in Caherdavin this morning matching the Na Piarsaigh flags, best of luck today! #NaPiarsaighAbu @NapGAA pic.twitter.com/joGMWqJ5g3— Jan O'Sullivan (@JanOSullivanTD) March 24, 2018
Epic scenes in Dalkey as the traveling Cuala fans make their way to the train! Up Cuala!!!!! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mRfEQN8q2G— Roberts of Dalkey (@RobertsofDalkey) March 24, 2018
David Treacy’s dramatic last-minute free swung over the bar and forced a replay in extra-time, with Cuala also scoring a late, great goal in normal time to draw the side’s level late on. Here’s how it all unfolded last weekend at HQ:
It ended level after extra time between Na Piarsaigh and Cuala in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final! Check out the full-time highlights here! pic.twitter.com/QjI8TaH93L— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 17, 2018
Cuala:
1. Sean Brennan
2. Oisin Gough
3. Cian O’Callaghan
4. Simon Timlin
5. Darragh O’Connell
6. Sean Moran
7. John Sheanon
8. Jake Malone
9. Sean Treacy
10. David Treacy (captain)
11. Colm Cronin
12. Colum Sheanon
13. Mark Schutte
14. Con O’Callaghan
15. Nicky Kenny
Na Piarsaigh:
1. Podge Kennedy
2. Jerome Boylan
3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley
5. Alan Dempsey
6. Cathal King (captain)
7. Kieran Kennedy
8. Shane Dowling
9. William O’Donoghue
10. Ronan Lynch
11. David Breen
12. David Dempsey
13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes
15. Peter Casey
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this afternoon’s much-anticipated All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh. We will be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of today’s game from Portlaoise which — if it comes close the drama of last weekend’s meeting in Croke Park — should be a cracking affair.
