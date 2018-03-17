Treacy saves Cuala against Na Piarsaigh to grab draw in All-Ireland hurling final thriller

Cuala and Na Piarsaigh must meet again in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final.

Cuala (Dublin) 2-19

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 1-22

Fintan O’Toole reports from Croke Park

DAVID TREACY HELD his nerve from a late free to rescue reigning champions Cuala as they eked out a draw against Na Piarsaigh and ensured a thrilling All-Ireland senior club hurling final is heading towards a replay.

A second day out was necessitated by Treacy hitting his 12th point of the day in the 80th minute as extra-time could not determine which would be toasting their second club title success.

On a bitterly cold afternoon, the Dublin and Limerick champions confirmed pre-match suspicions that they were well-matched outfits as they pushed each other to the wire. The 2016 and 2017 club kingpins will meet again in the first replay in this competition since 1995.

Cuala were saved at the death of normal time by centre-back Seán Moran after being awarded what looked like a soft free and Moran found the net despite a crowd of Na Piarsaigh players near the goalmouth to tie the match at 1-16 apiece.

Na Piarsaigh had surged ahead 0-8 to 0-6 at half time after a productive second quarter that yielded seven points. Kevin Downes and Adrian Breen, both impressive in contributing hauls of 0-4 apiece, sparkled in that time frame and the Limerick club’s spirits soared higher when Peter Casey cleverly finished to the net in the 33rd minute.

Na Piarsiagh full-back Mike Casey did a super job in marshalling Con O’Callaghan who only managed a single point from play but was fouled for three frees. But Cuala had ten different scorers on the day and found the inspiration to rebound from that goal concession to lead 0-15 to 1-11 at the three-quarter mark.

Na Piarsaigh charged towards the finish line with Downes in the 58th minute and a late Shane Dowling free nudging them three clear before Moran salvaged Cuala’s hopes.

In extra-time Na Piarsaigh pounced for their second goal early on when David Breen crashed a shot to the net after a scything run from David Dempsey. They were ahead 2-18 to 1-20 at the midway mark of extra-time.

A Treacy free in the 72nd minute restored parity before David Dempsey flighted over a Na Piarsaigh point that had the look of a winning score for a spell. However Treacy would have the final say of a pulsating affair.

Scorers for Cuala: David Treacy 0-12 (0-12f), Seán Treacy 0-3, Seán Moran 1-0 (1-0f), Darragh O’Connell, Jake Malone, Colm Cronin, Colum Sheanon, Mark Schutte, Con O’Callaghan, Nicky Kenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Shane Dowling 0-6 (0-4f), Peter Casey 1-2, David Breen 1-1, Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes 0-4 each, David Dempsey 0-2.

Cuala

1. Sean Brennan

2. Oisin Gough

3. Cian O’Callaghan

19. Paul Schurtte

7. John Sheanon

6. Sean Moran

5. Darragh O’Connell

12. Colum Sheanon

9. Sean Treacy

8. Jake Malone

11. Colm Cronin

12. David Treacy

15. Nicky Kenny

14. Con O’Callaghan

13. Mark Schutte

Subs

18. Shane Stapleton for John Sheanon (48)

22. Niall Carty for Kenny (53)

20. Cian Waldron for Malone (61)

8. Malone for Waldron (start of extra-time)

15. Kenny for Carty (start of extra-time)

4. Simon Timlin for Seán Treacy (66)

30. Diarmuid O’Flynn for Cronin (inj) (68)

9. Seán Treacy for Kenny (75)

Na Piarsaigh

1. Podge Kennedy

5. Alan Dempsey

3. Mike Casey

2. Jerome Boylan

4. Niall Buckley

6. Cathal King (captain)

7. Kieran Kennedy

10. Ronan Lynch

9. William O’Donoghue

8. Shane Dowling

11. David Breen

12. David Dempsey

13. Adrian Breen

14. Kevin Downes

15. Peter Casey

Subs

17. Mike Foley for Buckley (70)

19. Gordon Brown for Boylan (76)

20. Kevin Ryan for Kennedy (80)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)