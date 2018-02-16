  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's effectively missing out on an All-Ireland final. How often do you get that chance?'

NUIG star Damien Comer is frustrated that the Sigerson Cup final has clashed with Corofin’s All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 16 Feb 2018, 2:12 PM
10 hours ago 12,638 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3855515

Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview Damien Comer was speaking at the Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

TOMORROW’S SIGERSON CUP final will see both UCD and NUIG missing key players as the game clashes with Corofin’s All-Ireland semi-final against Moorefield.

Defenders Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke will line out for the Galway champions in Tullamore at 2pm, while their respective colleges meet with Sigerson honours on the line at 3.30pm in north Dublin venue Santry Avenue.

Full-forward Damien Comer says Molloy will be a big loss for NUIG, but it’s the player he has sympathy for.

“It’s disappointing for us as a team as well as him, but more so for him,” he says. “He’s effectively missing out on the chance to play in an All-Ireland final. How often do you get that chance to play?

“It’s not ideal, really. You have 365 days of the year – for two massive competitions to collide on the one day, it just doesn’t make sense.

“It’s for Kieran and Liam Silke respectively, you’d feel sorry for them because club obviously comes first and you can’t blame them for that but they’re missing out on that chance.

Padraig Lucey with Kieran Molloy Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I know if I was in that situation I’d be very annoyed having to miss it. Of course you’re playing in an All-Ireland semi-final with your club which is great but you’re still missing out on an All-Ireland final.

“I’d be very annoyed if I didn’t get the chance because of my commitments to another part of the GAA. I think it’s very unfair on the lads.”

Both players saw action in the Sigerson semi-finals on Wednesday night. Molloy scored a point as a 42nd minute substitute during NUIG’s win over DIT in Mullingar, while Silke notched a score after arriving off the bench in the 50th minute in a game that required two periods of extra-time.

“Kieran would have probably played the full game if he was allowed,” Comer says. “He loves it. He’s fitted in well with the lads.

“He wasn’t around early on in the year because of club commitments, but anytime he’s in there for us he’s given his all. He’s going to be a massive loss to us and we’ll have to wish him the best of luck with his club. It’s just disappointing the way it’s worked out.”

Liam Silke and Donie Newcombe UCD's Liam Silke won't be part of their Sigerson Cup final squad tomorrow Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10 Galway men saw action for NUIG during their 2-12 to 0-15 win over DIT in the last four and Tribe captain Comer believes that bodes well for Kevin Walsh’s squad.

“It’s the first year there’s actually been a very strong backbone of the NUIG team involved with Galway. I think there’s seven or eight panellists on the Galway squad, there’s an awful lot more from different counties and there’s a bigger spread.

“I suppose it helps as you’re playing with the lads a bit more and you know how they play and where they’re looking to kick pass and stuff. You respond by playing with them. From the opening three games the lads have started in all three of them and had very good games.

“That’s definitely stood and confidence wise it builds them up to be very good players with NUIG so hopefully they can continue their form on into Saturday.”

Damien Comer was speaking at the Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mayo selector Tony McEntee slapped with proposed eight-week ban after Galway clash

‘The workload on players in these months is absolutely appalling’ – Corofin defender’s fixture clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Sadlier's late goal direct from a corner gives 10-man champions a winning start
Bohemians stage second-half comeback to see off Rovers in Dublin derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie