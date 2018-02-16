Mayo selector Tony McEntee slapped with proposed eight-week ban after Galway clash

MAYO SELECTOR TONY McEntee has been hit with a proposed eight-week supension for his involvement in last weekend’s flashpoint against Galway in Salthill.

The Irish Independent reports that McEntee is facing the two-month ban, while Galway and Mayo county boards have been fined €4,000 each after an investigation into the series of brawls that took place near the end of the Division 1 encounter.

Former Armagh footballer McEntee entered the fray during the second-half and had a physical altercation with a Galway player on the field.

Brothers Cillian and Diarmuid O’Connor were sent off for the visitors in a heated game, while Galway’s Paul Conroy was also dismissed.

McEntee may seek a hearing for the proposed charge under rule 7.2(c) which governs misconduct by team officials.

