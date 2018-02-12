  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Reading and Huddersfield striker joins Shamrock Rovers ahead of new season

Daniel Carr impressed during Rovers’ recent trip to Portugal and comes straight into the squad for Friday’s Dublin derby.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 12 Feb 2018, 12:15 PM
12 hours ago 5,845 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3847636
The 24-year-old last played with Karlstad BK in Sweden.
Image: PA
The 24-year-old last played with Karlstad BK in Sweden.
The 24-year-old last played with Karlstad BK in Sweden.
Image: PA

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley has bolstered his attacking resources for the new season with the signing of 24-year-old Daniel Carr.

The English striker has joined the League of Ireland club ahead of Friday’s campaign opener against Bohemians after impressing during a recent trial period, during which he featured in last week’s Atlantic Cup in Portugal.

After coming up through the Reading academy, Carr was released by the Championship club and dropped down to non-league football where he played for Eastbourne Borough and then Dulwich Hamlet, for whom he scored 25 goals during the 2012/13 season.

On the back of those performances, he earned a trial with Liverpool but when spells with Huddersfield Town and Cambridge United failed to work out, his nomadic career continued with five loan moves in the space of three years.

Carr’s last club was Karlstad BK in Sweden but after Bradley was informed of the striker’s availability last season, Rovers have been tracking his progress and were impressed enough to table an offer for the forthcoming SSE Airtricity League season.

“We were made aware of Dan coming to the end of last season,” Bradley explained.

“A friend of mine I used to play with in England rang me and said I recommend you have a look at this kid, I think you’ll like him. That’s where it came from, we watched a bit of him online and then got him in with us for most of pre-season. We’ve really liked what he’s brought to the group, both on and off the pitch. I think he’s different to what we have in the attacking part of the field, he brings different attributes and sees the game differently to our other attacking players.

“He was excellent in Portugal but in terms of ability I probably had made my mind up after the first day I’d seen him. Keeping him with the group and bringing him away was more just about what type of character he was and how he fitted in.

Dan Carr signs for Shamrock Rovers with Head Coach Stephen Bradley 11-02-18 pic credit George Kelly Source: Shamrock Rovers

“I think Dan will score goals.”

Carr will add to Bradley’s options for Friday’s Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, with strikers Graham Burke, Gary Shaw and Sean Boyd all already on the books at Rovers.

He becomes Rovers’ sixth new signing of the close season following the arrival of Greg Bolger, Ethan Boyle, Ally Gilchrist, Joel Coustrain and former Ireland international Joey O’Brien.

Carr added: “I was young [at Huddersfield and Cambridge], you can use all types of excuses [for not playing] but I’m not really looking for that. That’s football, it’s going to happen. You learn a lot about yourself in any tough situations, hopefully I can use those experiences to steer me forward now. This is a new chapter in my career. Now is the time to move on and look to the future, hopefully score goals and do well for Rovers. As a striker that’s what I’m here to do.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped’

‘I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid,’ says Brazil team-mate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
IRELAND
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie