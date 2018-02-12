  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'

Belgium international Adnan Januzaj struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford under the Dutch coach.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 11:49 AM
21 minutes ago 923 Views 1 Comment
Adnan Januzaj struggled to make an impact under Louis van Gaal at Man United.



ADNAN JANUZAJ HAS again taken aim at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, criticising him for ruining his confidence and halting the Belgian’s “progression”.

The 23-year-old looked destined for a successful career at Old Trafford when he broke into the first team as a teenager under David Moyes.

He became a key part of Moyes’ side and regularly impressed on the flank with his ability on the ball, but Januzaj subsequently struggled once the Scot was sacked and replaced by Van Gaal.

Chances for game time soon dried up, with Januzaj starting just seven Premier League games in Van Gaal’s first season before going on loan to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, though he found opportunities even more difficult to come by there.

After another loan to Sunderland last season, Januzaj eventually left England for good and joined Real Sociedad in July, where he is finally enjoying football again.

“I didn’t have any chances, really,” Januzaj told the Sunday People of his time under Van Gaal.

“I wasn’t in the race [for places]. How can I say this; he [Van Gaal] wasn’t giving me the right signals to up my game. I was still only a young player.

When you have a young player, a manager has to give them confidence. Let them play and grow up.

“Obviously, that didn’t happen under Van Gaal, so it was a very difficult season for me. Before that, David Moyes had trusted me from day one.

“He understood I was a young player, but when Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped.

“For a football player, the most important thing is to have a manager who gives you a lot of confidence. Then you go on the pitch and give everything for the manager, the team and the fans.

“On the pitch, I never think what people are saying. All that matters is to try and look after the ball and do your best. At the time, that was what I was doing. I wanted to show my qualities. But, mentally, it was very tough.

“As a young player, to take all of this and the criticism, it wasn’t easy at all.

“My life is good in Spain. Everything is going well for me. I am enjoying football and I would say LaLiga is a league made for me. It is a very technical league and I am a technical player, so it suits me well.”

Smalling and Jones branded ‘a disaster’ by Neville>

Mario Balotelli booked for complaining about racist abuse to referee, his club claim>

