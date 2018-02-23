Jumpy off-field, unshakable on it: Dan Leavy is ready for the biggest game of his career

DAN LEAVY IS in no doubt that tomorrow’s clash with Wales is the biggest game of his career to date.

For sheer drama though, the circumstances of his second cap, most likely second in magnitude too, will remain tough to match for some time to come

The 2017 edition of the Ireland v England Six Nations curtain-closer was all set to come to the boil just as Leavy was about switch his focus back to provincial matters for the closing months of the season.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Usually, when you’re the 24th man, you’ve been kinda watching a player who has been carrying a knock or something.

“And I was kinda walking in (after the warm-up), expecting Joe to tell me: ‘aw, you might get an opportunity next year, blah, blah, blah’.”

Instead of getting the nearly man speech, Leavy got a jersey – Peter O’Mahony’s 20 shirt.Meanwhile the Munster captain was put straight into the starting line-up in place of Jamie Heaslip (who has not played since).

The occasion and the challenge awaiting Leavy now was a record-chasing England and a pressure-cooker atmosphere on the final day of the Championship. It must have been a nerve-wracking way to make a Six Nations debut.

“It was fine once we got out,” says Leavy.

“I was going to have a shower and have a protein shake.

“So it was a pretty big flip, two minutes later I’m walking out in the tunnel for the biggest game of the season, fireworks going off…”