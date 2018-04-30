  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dana White rules out Russia as a potential venue for Khabib-McGregor fight

The UFC boss is unsure of when McGregor will return to the octagon as he prepares for a court date in June.

By Paul Dollery Monday 30 Apr 2018, 7:32 PM
34 minutes ago 1,298 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3987123
Ex-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Image: Marcel Thomas
Ex-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Ex-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Image: Marcel Thomas

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White says the organisation is adopting a wait-and-see approach when it comes to any potential punishment for Conor McGregor as a result of a controversial incident which occurred prior to an event in Brooklyn earlier this month.

A couple of days before Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to win the lightweight title that was once McGregor’s, the Dubliner and several associates attacked a bus which was carrying UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov.

It’s understood that McGregor was attempting to exact retribution over an incident that took place earlier that week, when a verbal altercation ensued as Artem Lobov — McGregor’s team-mate — was cornered by Nurmagomedov and members of his team.

Video footage appeared to show McGregor throwing a hand truck through the window of the bus. He appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court to face charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment. The 29-year-old was released on bail but is scheduled to return for a hearing on 14 June.

In spite of White’s initial assertion that the incident was “the most disgusting thing in UFC history”, the mixed martial arts promotion has yet to take any disciplinary action against its most valuable athlete, who hasn’t competed in MMA since November 2016.

White told TMZ that the UFC will wait until McGregor’s legal issues are resolved before considering if the former featherweight and lightweight title-holder will be subjected to any internal sanctions.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. He’s got to be punished by the law first. Let’s see what happens in New York.”

White is subsequently unsure of when McGregor will return to the octagon, but Nurmagomedov seems likely to be his next opponent when that time arrives.

The UFC is currently in the process of attempting to arrange an event in Nurmagomedov’s native Russia for the first time, and while there had been speculation that Moscow could play host to a fight between McGregor and the new lightweight champion, White insists that only one venue would make sense.

“If you do a fight that big, you’ve got to do it in Vegas,” he said. “Khabib will fight in Russia at some point, but it won’t be that fight. It’s too big. You’ve got to do it in Vegas.”

The UFC has its headquarters in Las Vegas, where it also stages its most lucrative events. Five of McGregor’s 10 UFC bouts have taken place in the Nevada city.

Liverpool target Meyer suspended by Schalke following bullying accusations

Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Barcelona called out by Deulofeu over title-celebrating jersey snub
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
ULSTER
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie