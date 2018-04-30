  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool target Meyer suspended by Schalke following bullying accusations

The Germany international accused the club of bully tactics in contract negotiations.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 6:31 PM
3 minutes ago 44 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3987101
Meyer is out of contract at Schalke this summer.
Image: Getty Images
Meyer is out of contract at Schalke this summer.
Meyer is out of contract at Schalke this summer.
Image: Getty Images

MAX MEYER, WHO is heading towards free agency this summer, has been suspended by Schalke in the wake of bullying accusations levelled at the club.

The Germany international has been caught in a contract stand-off with the Bundesliga side this season, with the two sides of discussions moving in opposite directions.

Schalke had been hoping to see a highly-rated home-grown talent commit his future to the team by penning an extension.

Meyer has, however, opted against signing an extension and will instead walk away this summer, amid strong links to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Amid the battle to resolve his future, the 22-year-old has hit out at Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel and his supposed behaviour during talks.

He told Bild: “I was never concerned about the money, otherwise I would have accepted the second improved offer.

“That’s why I find it a mess for Clemens Tonnies to say it on TV as if it were all about money. I simply did not want to stay with Schalke and work under Heidel. It’s all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me.”

Schalke have now responded to an unsanctioned interview by revealing that Meyer will form no part of their plans for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Max Meyer will not participate in the training sessions of the team in the next two weeks until the end of the season and, as a result, will no longer be used.

“His contract with FC Schalke 04 expires at the end of the season.”

Heidel added on the accusations made against him: “We cannot tolerate this behaviour and these statements — in particular the false allegations against the club, which we reject in the strongest possible manner. Schalke 04 has always behaved correctly towards Max Meyer.”

Head coach Domenico Tedesco also condemned Meyer for speaking out against a club which has done so much for him down the years.

He said: “My impression was for a very long time that Max felt very comfortable here. That’s what he said in personal talks with the coaching team.

“I am disappointed with his personal attacks and cannot understand them because they just do not make sense.”

Schalke have two more fixtures to take in this season, away at Augsburg on Saturday and then at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on 12 May.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Barcelona called out by Deulofeu over title-celebrating jersey snub
PREMIER LEAGUE
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
ULSTER
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season
MUNSTER
Munster expect Tyler Bleyendaal to 'make a full recovery' for next season
Munster expect Tyler Bleyendaal to 'make a full recovery' for next season
'Painful review' in store for Leinster after biggest loss in over two years
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie