McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated

IRELAND’S JAMES MCCLEAN has given an honest admission that many of West Brom’s current squad will want to leave if, as expected, the club is relegated from the Premier League.

With just two matches left to play, the Baggies sit bottom of the table and five points from safety, despite picking up seven from their last three matches under caretaker boss Darren Moore thanks to 1-0 wins over Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

There is likely to be an exodus if West Brom are in the Championship next season, but winger McClean says it’s unfair to label players who depart “snakes”.

“Everyone wants to play Premier League football so I do think there will obviously be a lot of people looking at their next move or their future come the summer if the inevitable happens and we do go down,” McClean told Express & Star.

The fans just see it as if you do go down and players leave then you’re a snake, or you’ve taken the club for a ride and this and that.

“But we’ve got families as well, we need to look after them. We’ve also got a career to look after as well, we want to be the best we can be. You have to look after yourself first and foremost.”

