  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An emotional Wes Hoolahan can't hold back the tears as he gives farewell speech at Norwich

Canaries owner Delia Smith was alongside the former Ireland midfielder, who is leaving the club after 10 years.

By Ben Blake Monday 30 Apr 2018, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,571 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3986639

LAST WEEKEND SAW Norwich City celebrate Wes Hoolahan’s 10 years of service to the club.

The Dubliner enjoyed the perfect send-off at Carrow Road on Saturday — receiving a guard of honour before captaining the team to a 2-1 win over Leeds United thanks to his goal and an assist for the winner.

Now a video has surfaced of a teary-eyed Wes giving his farewell speech alongside Canaries owner Delia Smith.

35-year-old Hoolahan breaks down, but recovers to mention “a pint of Guinness” before thanking the players, who were “fucking brilliant”.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hitzfeld backs ‘motivator’ Klopp to end up at Bayern

Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus – reports

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Barcelona called out by Deulofeu over title-celebrating jersey snub
'I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end' - Iniesta
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
ULSTER
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie