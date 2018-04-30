An emotional Wes Hoolahan can't hold back the tears as he gives farewell speech at Norwich

LAST WEEKEND SAW Norwich City celebrate Wes Hoolahan’s 10 years of service to the club.

The Dubliner enjoyed the perfect send-off at Carrow Road on Saturday — receiving a guard of honour before captaining the team to a 2-1 win over Leeds United thanks to his goal and an assist for the winner.

Now a video has surfaced of a teary-eyed Wes giving his farewell speech alongside Canaries owner Delia Smith.

35-year-old Hoolahan breaks down, but recovers to mention “a pint of Guinness” before thanking the players, who were “fucking brilliant”.

If you haven’t shed a tear yet...this should do the trick! 😢



Thanks to @chivejolie for the video.



(Note: it does contain Wes’s Wembley catchphrase 🤬😂) pic.twitter.com/OTHDa5xIJ3 — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) April 30, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!