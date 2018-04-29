'The send-off was very emotional. There were a few tears'

ALL EYES WERE on Ireland’s Wes Hoolahan at Carrow Road yesterday as he played his last game for Norwich.

Perfect goodbye: Wes Hoolahan. Source: Norwich City FC Twitter.

The Canaries beat Leeds United 2-1 in their final game of the 2017/18 Championship season, with the win making Hoolahan’s last hurrah even more special, he says.

The Dubliner captained his side on the day, found the back of the net and set up the winner as he bid farewell and received an emotional send-off.

“The the send-off, with everyone coming up to me, was very emotional,” he told the club’s official website afterwards.

“It was a fantastic day. I said to the boys in the huddle that it doesn’t count unless we win the game, and the boys win the 50-50 battles, they played brilliantly.

“Especially in the second half we were on it and we deserved to win 2-1. It was nice to get the win, and it means I can enjoy it more.”

Hoolahan leveled proceedings just before half-time as his deflected strike hit home, before providing the assist for Josh Murphy’s 68th-minute winner.

“I just hoped we’d win the game but it was nice to get the goal,” he continued.

“There was a bit of luck involved but I was delighted to see it go in the back of the net. It took forever, and it hit the post and crawled across and I thought it was staying out but I think 27,000 fans roared it in!

“Then it was a good move to assist Josh and it was a great finish. Then to get the send-off at the end was amazing.”

To cap a memorable 10 years at the club, both sets of players and officials formed a guard of honour from the 35-year-old, as he walked out onto the pitch with his children.

Substituted in the 84th minute, Hoolahan was honoured with an enormous standing ovation, with his emotions more than visable as he

“There were a few tears. It’s been an emotional week getting lovely messages off people. I’ve been here a long time and you get attached to people.

“Knowing that I won’t step out at Carrow Road again for the club in a league game was emotional, and it couldn’t have gone any better today.”

