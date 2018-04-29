  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The send-off was very emotional. There were a few tears'

Wes Hoolahan reflects on a touching goodbye to Norwich City and Carrow Road.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,780 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985261

ALL EYES WERE on Ireland’s Wes Hoolahan at Carrow Road yesterday as he played his last game for Norwich.

wes Perfect goodbye: Wes Hoolahan. Source: Norwich City FC Twitter.

The Canaries beat Leeds United 2-1 in their final game of the 2017/18 Championship season, with the win making Hoolahan’s last hurrah even more special, he says.

The Dubliner captained his side on the day, found the back of the net and set up the winner as he bid farewell and received an emotional send-off.

“The the send-off, with everyone coming up to me, was very emotional,” he told the club’s official website afterwards.

“It was a fantastic day. I said to the boys in the huddle that it doesn’t count unless we win the game, and the boys win the 50-50 battles, they played brilliantly.

“Especially in the second half we were on it and we deserved to win 2-1. It was nice to get the win, and it means I can enjoy it more.”

Hoolahan leveled proceedings just before half-time as his deflected strike hit home, before providing the assist for Josh Murphy’s 68th-minute winner.

“I just hoped we’d win the game but it was nice to get the goal,” he continued.

“There was a bit of luck involved but I was delighted to see it go in the back of the net. It took forever, and it hit the post and crawled across and I thought it was staying out but I think 27,000 fans roared it in!

“Then it was a good move to assist Josh and it was a great finish. Then to get the send-off at the end was amazing.”

To cap a memorable 10 years at the club, both sets of players and officials formed a guard of honour from the 35-year-old, as he walked out onto the pitch with his children.

Substituted in the 84th minute, Hoolahan was honoured with an enormous standing ovation, with his emotions more than visable as he

“There were a few tears. It’s been an emotional week getting lovely messages off people. I’ve been here a long time and you get attached to people.

“Knowing that I won’t step out at Carrow Road again for the club in a league game was emotional, and it couldn’t have gone any better today.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

LIVE: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
LIVE: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie