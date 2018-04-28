Wes Hoolahan given a guard of honour before final game for Norwich

AN IRISHMAN IS the centre of attention this afternoon at Carrow Road as Norwich City play their final game of the 2017-18 season in the English Championship.

Today’s meeting with Leeds United marks Wes Hoolahan’s very last appearance for the club. The 35-year-old playmaker says he’s looking forward to “the next challenge” after announcing his imminent departure from the Canaries earlier this week.

Hoolahan, who joined Norwich from Blackpool in 2008, made over 350 appearances for the club. He won their player of the season award last year.

The Dubliner, who has opted to bid farewell in front of the home fans instead of in next weekend’s game away to Sheffield Wednesday, has been named captain of Daniel Farke’s side today.

Both sets of players, as well as the officials, former a guard of honour for Hoolahan, who was accompanied to the pitch by his children. There, he was greeted by Delia Smith, Norwich’s rather excitable majority shareholder.

It was also quite fitting that when Norwich equalised on the stroke of half-time after Kalvin Phillips put Leeds in front, it was Hoolahan who scored the goal.

“My 10 years have been brilliant, with a lot of ups and downs,” Hoolahan said this week. “To get promoted three times and to have played in the Premier League for four years means that Saturday is going to be an amazing day for everybody involved.

“For the last 10 years, the fans have been amazing with me. Every time I’ve come off the pitch or come on from the bench they’ve always roared me on. I’ve really enjoyed the experience we’ve had with them. Hopefully it will be one last great day for the fans on Saturday and everyone will enjoy it.”