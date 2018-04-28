  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wes Hoolahan given a guard of honour before final game for Norwich

The former Ireland international is bidding farewell to the club he’s been with for the past decade.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,441 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984234

AN IRISHMAN IS the centre of attention this afternoon at Carrow Road as Norwich City play their final game of the 2017-18 season in the English Championship.

Today’s meeting with Leeds United marks Wes Hoolahan’s very last appearance for the club. The 35-year-old playmaker says he’s looking forward to “the next challenge” after announcing his imminent departure from the Canaries earlier this week.

Hoolahan, who joined Norwich from Blackpool in 2008, made over 350 appearances for the club. He won their player of the season award last year.

The Dubliner, who has opted to bid farewell in front of the home fans instead of in next weekend’s game away to Sheffield Wednesday, has been named captain of Daniel Farke’s side today.

Both sets of players, as well as the officials, former a guard of honour for Hoolahan, who was accompanied to the pitch by his children. There, he was greeted by Delia Smith, Norwich’s rather excitable majority shareholder.

Posted by on Saturday, 28 April 2018

It was also quite fitting that when Norwich equalised on the stroke of half-time after Kalvin Phillips put Leeds in front, it was Hoolahan who scored the goal.

“My 10 years have been brilliant, with a lot of ups and downs,” Hoolahan said this week. “To get promoted three times and to have played in the Premier League for four years means that Saturday is going to be an amazing day for everybody involved.

“For the last 10 years, the fans have been amazing with me. Every time I’ve come off the pitch or come on from the bench they’ve always roared me on. I’ve really enjoyed the experience we’ve had with them. Hopefully it will be one last great day for the fans on Saturday and everyone will enjoy it.”

Atletico boss Simeone admits ‘there’s no excuse’ for his behaviour at Arsenal

Salah draws rare blank in Anfield stalemate as relegation looms for Potters

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision â it's cost us three points'
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'
Atletico boss Simeone admits 'there's no excuse' for his behaviour at Arsenal
Salah draws rare blank in Anfield stalemate as relegation looms for Potters
LIVERPOOL
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
As it happened: Liverpool vs Stoke City, Premier League
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
BOXING
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
Taylor and foe make weight for world-title unification clash in Brooklyn
Monaghan boxing star McKenna to fight in front of Sugar Ray Leonard next month

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie