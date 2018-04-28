  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Atletico boss Simeone admits 'there's no excuse' for his behaviour at Arsenal

Simeone was sent to the stands in the early stages of an eventful game at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 2:56 PM
Atletico coach Diego Simeone.
ATLETICO MADRID COACH Diego Simeone concedes that his behaviour needs to improve following his dismissal in the first leg of his side’s Europa League semi-final with Arsenal.

Simeone was sent to the stands in the early stages of an eventful game at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, having complained to officials following the red card shown to right-back Sime Vrsaljko in the 10th minute.

Uefa has charged the former Argentina international with insulting a match official and improper conduct, with a disciplinary panel to judge the case on 4 May, the day after the second leg in Madrid.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga visit to Deportivo Alaves, Simeone pledged to improve his behaviour.

“I don’t feel good about that,” he said. “I understand that this can happen because things on the field go really fast.

“I know I have to improve myself in that aspect. I can’t say anything — there’s no excuse. When you are kicked out you can’t say anything or justify anything, there’s no excuses.”

Uefa also charged Atletico for their fans throwing objects during the game, while Arsenal could be punished for their supporters setting off fireworks.

The42 Team
The42 Team

