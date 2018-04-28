  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job.'

Cork City manager John Caulfield addressed criticism of his side’s tactics after last night’s win over Dundalk.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 1:06 PM
39 minutes ago 1,259 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3983785
Cork City manager John Caulfield celebrates after last night's win over Dundalk at Turner's Cross.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cork City manager John Caulfield celebrates after last night's win over Dundalk at Turner's Cross.
Cork City manager John Caulfield celebrates after last night's win over Dundalk at Turner's Cross.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CITY MANAGER John Caulfield hailed an inexperienced defence with an average age of 21 after his side kept a 10th consecutive clean sheet at home and moved back to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

City were 1-0 winners over Dundalk last night thanks to a second-half volley from Gearoid Morrissey at Turner’s Cross, where 6,672 supporters turned out to watch a typically feisty affair between the two fierce rivals.

The Leesiders kept Dundalk out despite the loss of left-back Shane Griffin to injury earlier this week. That resulted in a league debut for Ireland U21 international Danny Kane, who formed part of a back four which boasted just 23 Premier Division starts for the club between them.

Kane and right-back Colm Horgan were winter arrivals from Huddersfield Town and Galway United respectively, while the centre-half partnership of Sean McLoughlin and Conor McCarthy — who was named man of the match — came through City’s underage ranks.

“We have huge opinions of Conor [McCarthy],” Caulfield said. “You can see his talent. It’s all about concentration and focus. He is a tremendous talent and so is [Sean] McLoughlin, so is Danny Kane, [Shane] Griffin who was out tonight, Colm Horgan who had a difficult time in the President’s Cup but showed me during the week that it wouldn’t happen him again. He was outstanding. He didn’t give Michael Duffy, who’s one of their top players, an opportunity to even get a cross in.

“But as a back four, their concentration levels were superb. They’re up against experienced players, particularly Patrick Hoban who can push you around the place. Even though Dundalk went quite direct for maybe the last 20 minutes, the lads stood up, defended really well, got the headers in and got the blocks in. The young players will only get better.”

Caulfield brushed off questions raised about his side’s tactics. In his post-match television interview with RTÉ, Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny lamented that the game “hadn’t got enough good football in it”, while seeming frustrated by City’s “very, very direct” approach.

For much of the game, the champions relied heavily on long balls sent in the direction of lone striker Graham Cummins, who was often isolated in attack. Nevertheless, the only goal of the game went City’s way in the 59th minute when Morrissey executed a brilliant volley moments after Garry Buckley flicked Karl Sheppard’s excellent delivery off the crossbar.

“It depends what way you look at it,” Caulfield said when asked about Kenny’s comments. “You can review it yourself and look back on TV. We felt that this year Dundalk have obviously changed their style. They don’t have the movement of [Ciaran] Kilduff and [David] McMillan, but Patrick Hoban is a fantastic player. He’s brilliant in the air, great hold-up play, they use him a lot and they go direct.

Gearoid Morrissey Gearoid Morrissey was Cork City's goalscoring hero last night at Turner's Cross. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I think maybe if Stephen [Kenny] looks at the last 20 minutes of the match, he’ll see that they probably played maybe 20 or 30 balls direct from the halfway line straight in on top of him [Hoban]. So it depends what way you look at it.

“If people want to criticise me, that’s fine. At the end of the day I’m here to do a job. We’ve been free-flowing for the last coupe of years. We had different players. [Stephen] Dooley, [Sean] Maguire, all these guys were special. We had probably the best goalscorer in the history of the league. That might be unfair on maybe one or two other strikers.

“So we evolved and we’ve turned into a fantastic team. We lost a number of players and you have to go again. You have to start. That’s just the way it is.

“In some performances this year we’ve been outstanding. We’ve got a number of goals — Pat’s, Waterford, Bohs, whatever — but some days things have gone against us and we’ve had to dig in.

“All of a sudden that happens, but don’t worry about us. The goals will come. As I said, I’m well used to it. I wish people would talk up the league rather than slagging me off. But that’s me anyway.”

City will take a three-point lead to Tallaght Stadium on Monday for their game against Shamrock Rovers, but Caulfield knows it’s still early days in their bid to retain the title.

He said: “The most important thing is that with 13 games gone, we’re up near the top. As I keep saying, once we get to the break and we’re in around that position, I’ll be happy enough.”

Watch: The superb Morrissey volley that settled Cork City and Dundalk’s top of the table clash

Morrissey fires Cork City back to the top and ends Dundalk’s unbeaten run

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
Saving a penalty: This is how science helps predict the match score
Saving a penalty: This is how science helps predict the match score
'I'll tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles at his side'
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
LIVERPOOL
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
LIVE: Liverpool vs Stoke City, Premier League
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie