  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: The superb Morrissey volley that settled Cork City and Dundalk's top of the table clash

Cork City are now three points clear of Dundalk at the summit of the Premier Division.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 27 Apr 2018, 11:16 PM
49 minutes ago 1,167 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3983537
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GEARÓID MORRISSEY SCORED the decisive goal which sent reigning champions Cork City back up to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and it was a fine effort from just outside the box.

The goal arrived just before the hour-mark when substitute Garry Buckley got on the end of a Karl Sheppard  cross, but his attempt at goal came back off the woodwork.

Dundalk’s Dan Cleary attempted to head the ball out of danger, but instead it came into the path of the waiting Morrissey, who unleashed a 20-yard volley that bounced off the surface before flying past keeper Gary Rogers.

Watch the fabulous goal here:

The result means that John Caulfield’s side are now three points clear of their fierce rivals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! [embed id="embed_1"]

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie