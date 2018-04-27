Watch: The superb Morrissey volley that settled Cork City and Dundalk's top of the table clash

GEARÓID MORRISSEY SCORED the decisive goal which sent reigning champions Cork City back up to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and it was a fine effort from just outside the box.

The goal arrived just before the hour-mark when substitute Garry Buckley got on the end of a Karl Sheppard cross, but his attempt at goal came back off the woodwork.

Dundalk’s Dan Cleary attempted to head the ball out of danger, but instead it came into the path of the waiting Morrissey, who unleashed a 20-yard volley that bounced off the surface before flying past keeper Gary Rogers.

Watch the fabulous goal here:

Gearoid Morrissey puts Cork City in front against Dundalk. A big goal at the top of the table in front of a packed Turner's Cross. pic.twitter.com/NdhnZgEgYR — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 27, 2018

The result means that John Caulfield’s side are now three points clear of their fierce rivals.

