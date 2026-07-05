Alex Dunne takes fourth in Silverstone feature race

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished fourth in the feature race of Silverstone in the Formula Two World Championship.

Dunne, who took second in qualifying, and was edged out of a podium position after today’s feature race.

Advertisement

Bulgaria’s Nikola Toslov took first to capture his second feature race win in a row following his victory in Spielberg, Austria last month.

Toslov won in 51:22.101 while Rafael Villagómez of Mexico was second in 51:25.334 and third went to India’s Kush Maini (51:29.982).

The top 10 after a battle of strategies at Silverstone 👀👇#F2 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/j4YqxSyGHt — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 5, 2026

Dunne clocked 51:30.602 to finish fourth, and is also fourth overall on the championship standings.

Toslov leads with 141 points followed by Gabriele Minì with 124 points. Rafael Câmara is third on 94, just two points ahead of Dunne.

You can see the full list of championship standings here