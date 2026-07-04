Our player ratings as Ireland edge the Wallabies in Sydney

Backs:

15. Hugo Keenan – 9

Outstanding, and always calm under pressure. Scored Ireland’s fourth try – which helped nudge Andy Farrell’s team two-points up early in the second half – but this display was all about his work rate in defence.

There’s a few to pick from, but notable highlights were his wonderful cover tackle on Ryan Lonergan, another stop on Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i and a strong wrap on Max Jorgensen’s legs around the hour mark. The type of display Farrell will have loved from a world-class fullback who saw the game out on the wing.

14. Jimmy O’Brien – 5

A late addition to the team, coming in for his 12th cap (and first since the November defeat of Japan) after Robert Baloucoune pulled out with a hamstring problem.

Had some early moments where he looked dangerous when he got hands on ball in the central channels, but didn’t impact the game in the way he would have hoped, and as he has previously shown he can. Turned over twice and pinged for escort obstruction entering the final 10 minutes, although it didn’t look intentional.

13. Garry Ringrose – 7

Heavily involved from the start. Did well in some pressure moments with good handling and a nice pressure-releasing kick around the half-hour. Made some big hits, with one on Fraser McReight standing out, but also saw some space exposed around his territory as Ireland struggled to contain Joe Schmidt’s men in the first half. His scanning and pass for Keenan’s try was top class centre play.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 7

The star of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, the Ulster man gained ground with most of his carries and won a first half turnover when Ireland were scrambling. Shot out of the line for one of Australia’s tries, but a great break early in the second half showcased his power and pace with ball-in-hand.

11. Jamie Osborne – 5

Couldn’t fault his effort, but had moments where he looked like a player who doesn’t have a wealth of experience playing Test rugby on the wing, which is probably to be expected from a player who doesn’t have a wealth of experience playing Test rugby on the wing. For Australia’s second try, he was sucked infield, which left space out wide. Still, he never let up and made some strong, committed hits in defence, but didn’t make the same dent in the game as he might at centre or fullback.

10. Sam Prendergast – 7

A challenging first half as Ireland’s pack struggled, and was caught on the ball early with a crunching tackle, but didn’t let those hits diminish his ambition. Delivered some lovely passes – a fired wide pass to O’Brien in the lead-up to Gibson-Park’s try, and a clever delayed pass which triggered a Nick Timoney break. They didn’t all come off, and his pass inside to Keenan was picked off for Australia’s fourth try. Goal-lining kicking was good, and he ended the game by sending over the pressurised, game-winning conversion.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Advertisement

Typically busy, and a typically excellent range of passing and kicking, including a fine kick just after Ireland’s first try. Finished a wonderful team try at the end of the first half, and always looked dangerous when supplied with quick ruck ball. He’d just like to have worked with more of it.

Forwards:

1. Tom O’Toole – 6

A big shift, coming off after 52 minutes, only to be called back into the action after just a couple of minutes due to Jeremey Loughman taking a heavy blow to the head. Found some of the scrums tough going. Thankfully, there wasn’t many of them and O’Toole applied himself well around the park.

2. Dan Sheehan – 6

Captain on this tour in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris, he supplied some moments of real quality, the highlight being the sharp, inventive move for Ireland’s second try. Shaping up to carry hard off a tap-penalty, the hooker whipped a no-look pass inside to Van Der Flier.

Pinged for going in over the ruck on 50 minutes, which looked harsh, and will be frustrated with a mixed return for Ireland at the lineout, along with some missed tackles. Just a mixed display on a day where Ireland had plenty of them.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 6

Worked hard in a game light on scrums and we even saw some of the old Furlong footwork in the first half. Great hands in the lead up to Gibson-Park’s try on the stroke of half time. Penalised for a high tackle shortly after Ireland’s fourth try, which looked soft enough at the time.

4. Joe McCarthy – 6

On the receiving end of some massive hits. Caught for a high tackle as Tate McDermott was too quick for the big lock in the second half. It looked a tired effort from a player who worked like a dog and tried to bring the fight to the Wallabies, with mixed return.

5. James Ryan – 5

Similar to his lock partner, Ryan never stopped going but probably left his involvements feeling frustrated more often than not. Ended up in some right scraps on the ground and was caught shooting up out the line, leading to an early Wallabies linebreak, but he was far from the only guilty party in that department. Was under a lot of pressure at the lineout, losing one midway through second half, and lost the ball forward running onto a high Gibson-Park pass under pressure. Also pinged for blocking a tackler, leading to a Sheehan try being crossed off, which was on the harsh side.

6. Cian Prendergast – 7

Great early impact to score Ireland’s first try, managing to muscle his way over from a standing start, having won the lineout ball to kick-start the move. Then got caught up in a poor first-half showing from the Ireland pack. Stuck on the back-foot for the second Wallabies try. Replaced by Timoney after 52 minutes, but he put in a solid shift across a messy contest.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7

Delivered a thumping early tackle on Josh Nasser, and was typically committed throughout, making more tackles than any other Irish player (19). Scored Ireland’s second try, coming in hard and fast to meet Sheehan’s disguised pass on a quick-tap penalty.

8. Jack Conan – 8

Related Reads Imbued by their bench, Ireland dig deep to make perfectly imperfect start in Sydney Nations Championship faces fight to capture imaginations in a busy sporting summer

Probably the pick of Ireland’s forwards, carrying, tackling and getting himself around the pitch with a fierce determination – leading the carry charts for his team with 16 (only bettered by Rob Valetini’s 19). His dummy-right, pass-left to tee-up Gibson-Park for Ireland’s fourth try was a quality moment to finish a quality team move.

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (for Sheehan, 61) – 7

Made an impact as Ireland started to get more joy from the lineout.

17. Jeremy Loughman (for O’Toole, 52) – N/A

Only on for a short cameo, taking a heavy blow to the head from Rob Valetini’s knee which ended his evening. Thankfully left the action on his feet after receiving treatment on the field.

18. Thomas Clarkson (for Furlong, 52) – 7

Pressure at the scrum but scored Ireland’s winning try, using his power to get over the line from close range.

19. Tadhg Beirne (for Prendergast, 52) – 8

Big impact. Ireland’s lineout was struggling but the Munster man quickly helped clean things up, winning two balls in the air shortly after his introduction and played an important role in Ireland finishing the game on top.

20. Nick Timoney (for van der Flier, 52) – 8

Continues to make strong impacts off the bench. Made one punchy break off Prendergast’s delayed pass, which led to an Ireland penalty in the Australia 22.

21. Craig Casey – not used

22. Ciaran Frawley – 7 (for Osborne, 59)

Saw plenty of action come his way, coming in to see the game out at fullback, and looked sharp when he got the ball in the hands. Running back Donaldson’s late kick typified his eagerness to make something happen for this team.

23. Bundee Aki (for Ringrose, 59) – 5

Looked eager to make an impact but knocked a ball on and gave away the penalty which could have cost Ireland the win.