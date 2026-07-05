The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sign in or create a free account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
Keep reading with a free account
You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register — it's free, and you'll be back in seconds.
Real Madrid sign Dutch defender from Inter Milan for reported €20m
REAL MADRID SIGNED Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on Sunday for a reported €20 million.
“(We) have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be with our club for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2030,” said Madrid in a statement.
Attacking right-back Dumfries, 30, played with the Netherlands at the World Cup until they were eliminated in the round of 32 on penalties by Morocco.
Dumfries adds further competition at right-back alongside England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Dutchman joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and won two Serie A Ttitles and has twice finished as a Champions League runner-up with the Italian side.
The defender is the fourth signing Madrid have made this summer, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.
Madrid, who hired Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, are overhauling their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.
Los Blancos also renewed the contract of centre-back Antonio Rudiger until 2027, after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba left the club at the end of last season.
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan new recruit Real Madrid Soccer