More Stories
Organisers described the incident as a "tragic accident". Alamy Stock Photo
skerries 100

Competitor killed at Skerries 100 motorcycle race in north Dublin

The event in north Dublin was abandoned after the fatal incident during the Junior Support race.
2.24pm, 5 Jul 2026

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision during the Skerries 100 road races in north Dublin.

The event has been abandoned following the fatal incident, which reportedly occurred during the Junior Support race, the second race of the day.

In a statement, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, which organises the event, said it “regrets to announce that a competitor has sadly passed away following a tragic accident that occurred during a race”.

The club said the rider’s next of kin were being informed.

“Further information will be released as soon as possible,” the statement added.

This year’s Skerries 100, which began on Saturday, marked the event’s return after a four-year absence following disruption caused by rising insurance costs. It also marked the 80th anniversary of the road races.

Northern Ireland motorcyclist William Dunlop was the last competitor to lose his life at the Skerries 100, following a crash during the 2018 meeting.

In 2015, John Hinds died after crashing his motorcycle while providing medical cover during a practice session for the event.

Written by Andrew Walsh and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie