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South Africa beat 13-man England in Nations Championship
Nations Championship:
South Africa 45
England 21
SOUTH AFRICA OUTSCORED England by seven tries to three to win a Nations Championship first-round match 45-21 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
After reducing the deficit to 10 points with 11 minutes remaining, England were reduced to 13 men with centre Tommy Freeman and replacement forward Guy Pepper yellow carded.
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Drama Nations Championship Rugby England South Africa