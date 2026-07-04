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South Africa's Cameron Hanekom, right, is challenged England's Ben Earl during the Nations Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
Drama

South Africa beat 13-man England in Nations Championship

Centre Tommy Freeman and replacement forward Guy Pepper yellow carded.
6.52pm, 4 Jul 2026

Nations Championship:

South Africa 45

England 21

SOUTH AFRICA OUTSCORED England by seven tries to three to win a Nations Championship first-round match 45-21 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

After reducing the deficit to 10 points with 11 minutes remaining, England were reduced to 13 men with centre Tommy Freeman and replacement forward Guy Pepper yellow carded.

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