Monday 30 April, 2018
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Jurgen Klopp will follow in his footsteps and take charge of Bayern Munich one day.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 2:57 PM
37 minutes ago 749 Views 1 Comment
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Image: Matthew Lewis
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Image: Matthew Lewis

JURGEN KLOPP IS the ideal man to not only take charge at Bayern Munich but also eventually the German national team, according to Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to the semi-finals of this year’s Champions League after finishing in the top four of the Premier League last season.

The German started his coaching career at Mainz before enhancing his reputation with Dortmund, a club Hitzfeld also worked at before moving on to Bayern.

The 69-year-old believes Klopp will follow in his footsteps and end up in charge at the Allianz Arena, even though his compatriot appears settled in England for now.

“I still think he has the skills to be a Bayern coach – and that he will,” Hitzfeld, who won Bundesliga titles as a manager with both Dortmund and Bayern, said in an interview with t-online.de.

I also believe that he will eventually become national coach. He is still young and he would be the ideal man for both posts; a sympathiser, motivator - he has contributed much to the German football culture.

“Maybe he will first go to Bayern and later coach [Germany], after spending three or four years in Liverpool.”

Klopp was not in the running to fill the impending vacancy at Bayern at the end of this campaign, with Niko Kovac appointed by the Bavarian giants.

The new man will have a tough act to follow in Jupp Heynckes, who could still secure the treble despite only taking charge last October following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Hitzfeld feels it is unfair to judge Kovac, who will arrive from domestic rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, against his predecessor’s achievements.

“I do not think it matters whether Jupp Heynckes wins the treble or not,” Hitzfeld said.

“Niko Kovac starts at zero. It would not be fair to measure him by the success of his predecessor. Of course, the championship at Bayern every year is mandatory, even in the cup you always have good chances. 

“But the treble is not expected by the Bayern leadership. I know how [president] Uli Hoeness and [chief executive] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tick, they are down to earth and stay realistic.”

- Omni

