Dublin: 12 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Blow for World Cup contenders Brazil as Dani Alves ruled out of the tournament

The Paris Saint-Germain full-back picked up a knee injury in the Coupe de France final and won’t recover to feature at the finals in Russia next month.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 5:31 PM
40 minutes ago 1,087 Views 5 Comments
Alves holding his knee.
BRAZIL HAVE BEEN dealt an injury blow ahead of the World Cup following news that defender Dani Alves will miss the tournament in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain full-back limped out of Tuesday’s Coupe de France final with a knee injury.

Original assessments suggested that though the injury would end Alves’ domestic season he would be ready for the World Cup.

“Following Daniel Alves’ right knee injury, which occurred yesterday during the French Cup final, the tests performed today showed a high detachment of the anterior cruciate ligament with posterolateral sprain,” a spokesperson for the player said on Wednesday.

But, according to Brazilian media outlet, Globo, it has been determined that the former-Barcelona star will not recover in time to represent the Selecao this summer following further tests by the Brazil national team’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar.

Alves has been a key figure for Brazil for over a decade and was set to start for Tite’s side as they looked to secure a sixth world title.

He becomes the second Brazil defender to suffer an serious injury in the build-up to the tournament, with Filipe Luis suffering a broken leg while playing for Atletico Madrid back in March.

Tite is likely to be able to call on Neymar, however, with the PSG forward having returned to France in recent weeks as he steps up his recovery from a broken foot.

