Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
'It's been overwhelming how many people care and are thinking of my dad'

Darren Ferguson has expressed his gratitude for the support his family received after Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital last week.

By AFP Friday 11 May 2018, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,804 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4007217
Alex and Darren Ferguson at Graham Taylor's funeral last year.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Alex and Darren Ferguson at Graham Taylor's funeral last year.
Alex and Darren Ferguson at Graham Taylor's funeral last year.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ALEX FERGUSON’S SON Darren thanked football fans today for “overwhelming” support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

United announced on Wednesday that he was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson, manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his side’s final game of the League One season to be at his father’s bedside, and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time,” he told the club’s official website.

Darren Ferguson File Photo Darren Ferguson at a Doncaster Rovers fixture. Source: Mike Egerton

“It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery.”

He also thanked medical staff who had treated his father, adding: “We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery.”

