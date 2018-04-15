  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 15 April, 2018
Ricciardo puts on masterclass as Verstappen hits Vettel in Shanghai thriller at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull reacted quickly to the safety car to allow Daniel Ricciardo to show off the best of his overtaking skills in a surprise win.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,286 Views 9 Comments
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates.
Image: Andy Wong
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates.
Image: Andy Wong

DANIEL RICCIARDO PUT on an overtaking clinic to triumph at the Chinese Grand Prix, while team-mate Max Verstappen’s reckless driving thwarted championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull had pulled off a masterstroke in pitting under the safety car, giving their drivers the advantage of fresh tyres in a newly bunched-up field.

And Ricciardo made full use of his extra grip, making sensational overtakes on Lewis Hamilton, Vettel and race leader Valtteri Bottas to move to the front, after Verstappen gave up fourth place to the Australian in a scrape with the defending champion.

Verstappen’s day was not done there, however.

In a typically boisterous bid for the podium, the Dutchman saw gaps where there were none, and wiped out Vettel at the hairpin on the 43rd lap.

verstappen-cropped_1tdwuqlkjt3ko1q9z54llpl6k6 Ricciardo made sensational overtakes on Lewis Hamilton.

The incident landed Verstappen with a 10-second penalty and left Vettel nursing a damaged sidepod, the pair finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, built up a cushion over Bottas to claim an ultimately comfortable victory, with Kimi Raikkonen taking third having earlier looked out of podium contention and Hamilton fourth.

The win for Ricciardo is made all the more remarkable by the fact he very nearly missed qualifying due to a turbo issue on Saturday, and only took to the track after a swift repair job from his own mechanics and those in Verstappen’s garage.

Niko Hulkenberg crossed the line sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso, who maintains his run of points finishes to start the 2018 season. Carlos Sainz was ninth, with Kevin Magnussen taking a single point for Haas.

Warriors, Raptors, 76ers and Pelicans capture opening night wins as NBA playoffs begin

“Everyone was asking: ‘Are you going to do Medicine? I was like: ‘Oh no, I want to go to the Olympics’”

