Warriors, Raptors, 76ers and Pelicans capture opening night wins as NBA playoffs begin

THE TORONTO RAPTORS survived an Eastern Conference game-one scare from the Washington Wizards, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors accounted for the San Antonio Spurs.

Leading by just one point entering the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Raptors – spurred by Delon Wright – won 114-106 in Toronto on Saturday.

Wright came off the bench and scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 23 points on eight-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists.

Rajon Rondo dishes 17 dimes in the @PelicansNBA Game 1 road win! #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/6IyVKRDNAa — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Toronto featured nine players with at least nine points on Saturday, including rookie first-round pick OG Anunoby’s 12 points on five-of-nine shooting.

John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points, 15 assists and four steals. Markieff Morris added 22 points with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers surged past the Miami Heat 130-103 in the opening game of their first-round clash.

Philadelphia outscored Miami by 31 points in the second half to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

Sharpshooters J.J. Redick (28 points) and Marco Belinelli (25 points) led the 76ers in Philadelphia, while star Ben Simmons (17 points and 14 assists) finished with a double-double.

Saturday’s NBA results:

Golden State Warriors 113-92 San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors 114-106 Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers 130-103 Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans 97-95 Portland Trail Blazers

