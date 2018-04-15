  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Warriors, Raptors, 76ers and Pelicans capture opening night wins as NBA playoffs begin

The Toronto Raptors overcame the Washington Wizards in the opening game of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 9:19 AM
THE TORONTO RAPTORS survived an Eastern Conference game-one scare from the Washington Wizards, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors accounted for the San Antonio Spurs.

Leading by just one point entering the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Raptors – spurred by Delon Wright – won 114-106 in Toronto on Saturday.

Wright came off the bench and scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 23 points on eight-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists.

Toronto featured nine players with at least nine points on Saturday, including rookie first-round pick OG Anunoby’s 12 points on five-of-nine shooting.

John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points, 15 assists and four steals. Markieff Morris added 22 points with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers surged past the Miami Heat 130-103 in the opening game of their first-round clash.

Philadelphia outscored Miami by 31 points in the second half to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

Sharpshooters J.J. Redick (28 points) and Marco Belinelli (25 points) led the 76ers in Philadelphia, while star Ben Simmons (17 points and 14 assists) finished with a double-double.

Saturday’s NBA results:

  • Golden State Warriors 113-92 San Antonio Spurs
  • Toronto Raptors 114-106 Washington Wizards
  • Philadelphia 76ers 130-103 Miami Heat
  • New Orleans Pelicans 97-95 Portland Trail Blazers

