Saturday 5 May, 2018
Bohs bounce out of slump with win in Sligo

Danny Grant’s second half double brought a first win in five games for the Gypsies.

By Jessica Farry Saturday 5 May 2018, 9:51 PM
38 minutes ago 495 Views 2 Comments
File photo: Danny Grant in action against Cork City.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
File photo: Danny Grant in action against Cork City.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 2

A BRACE FROM Danny Grant gave Bohemians their first win in five games as they defeated at The Showgrounds.

Grant gave the Gypsies the lead early in the second-half, before doubling the visitors’ advantage with just minutes left on the clock.

The hosts came into this game undefeated in their last three games and seventh place in the table.

The Dubliners had suffered three defeats in their previous four games before they made the journey West to Sligo.

The hosts started well, with Shane Supple forced into action seconds after kick-off as he tipped Rhys McCabe’s free-kick over the bar.

Neither side created much by way of clear-cut chances, but the Bit o’Red came close again to opening the scoring when Eduardo Pinceli’s cross was headed goalwards by Raffaele Cretaro before the alert Supple averted the danger.

The home fans were up in arms on 36 minutes when they felt they should have been awarded a penalty. Cretaro was, however, handed a yellow card for simulation much to the disgust of the home side.

The second-half offered as little excitement as the first, that was until the Gypsies took the lead on 69 minutes. Ger Lyttle’s side failed to clear their lines, before Grant curled his effort beautifully around Chelsea loanee Mitchell Beeney.

Keith Ward attempted to double his side’s lead minutes later with his free-kick, but he failed to keep his shot on target.

Keith Long’s men did eventually double their lead with just minutes left on the clock, courtesy of another delightful finish from the impressive Grant.

That result means that Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers, moving into 7th, with Rovers slipping back to 8th place.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney, Gary Boylan, Patrick McClean, John Mahon, Calum Waters (Lewis Morrison, 85), Rhys McCabe (Ally Roy, 80), Jack Keaney, Eduardo Pinceli, David Cawley (Adam Wixted, 71), Raffaele Cretaro, Greg Moorhouse.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Keith Buckley, Dan Casey, Ian Morris, Darragh Leahy (Dan Byrne, 26), Kevin Devaney, Oscar Brennan, Dylan Watts, Keith Ward (Paddy Kavanagh, 82), Eoghan Stokes, Danny Grant (Philip Gannon, 89).

Referee: Ben Connolly.

Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage

Roy O’Donovan sent off for high boot to keeper’s head as Newcastle Jets lose controversial Grand Final

